Selective washing: Achieve top-to-toe beauty without a drop of water

With a national water shortage looming and hookah bans announced across southern England, it may be time to rethink your daily showering habit.

But we still want to be clean… so how do you clean without water? Enter the ‘selective washing’ trend.

It sounds like something an unsanitary teen would recommend, but it can actually be very effective — and kinder to the planet than showering every day.

While similar to the strip wash of previous generations, this H2O-free refresh is much more pleasant, even indulgent, thanks to a slew of new products.

And it can also be much better for our skin, by giving it a break from water that is too hot, which can be very drying, compromise the skin barrier and lead to redness and irritation.

And then there is the time saving. Star hairdresser Sam McKnight created his genius Hair Cleanse Cloths after interacting with models backstage at fashion shows. Their hair would be full of product and he would have to have it “clean — and fast so we can style it and get them on the runway.”

Still reluctant? Look how I fared when I went to the dry cleaners from head to toe. . .

CLEAN HAIR TOWELS

Lazy Girl Biodegradable Hair Cleaning Cloths from Sam McKnight (£17 for 20, sammcknight.com)

The first thing I notice about these cloths is their divine fragrance; the second is their pleasant humidity. I part my hair and rub the cloth in small, circular motions along the parting, then pull it along the length of my bangs.

Within minutes the wetness is gone and my hair is wonderfully perfumed, with visible lift and less frizz.

NO SOAP SPRITZ

Luna Daily The Everywhere Spray-to-Wipe (£8, luna-daily.com)

This spray magically turns a square toilet roll into a cleaning cloth. It can be used anywhere, but is specially designed for your intimate areas.

I have used wipes before but have always been concerned about the environmental impact. None of those fears here.

These give a feeling of freshness without irritation. The formula is gentle, soap-free – just thermal water and antimicrobial, moisturizing ingredients.

GRIM BUSTING BALM

35 thousand smart cleansing balm (£35, oxygenboutique.com)

This is a travel essential of mine. It shifts makeup, pollution, and general grime, leaving skin feeling squeaky clean — all without water. In a hurry, I just wipe it off, but I prefer to use it with a washcloth. The brand’s Refresh & Revive Mist is also brilliant as an on-the-go rinse.

TROUBLE-FREE SCRUB

dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment (£58 for 91g, cultbeauty.co.uk)

I want the smoothness and even tone that a body scrub gives me, but not the mess. So I was overjoyed when I discovered these canvases. They completely transform my skin – imperfections are faded and dryness dumped.

The cloths feel moist, but not overly so, and resurface skin better than their grainy counterparts, which use gallons of water when you wash them. However, they are individually packaged and not biodegradable, so they should probably be used sparingly.

SHOWER IN A TRAY

Yuni Beauty Shower Towels (£19 for 12, feelunique.com)

There are body wipes and then there are sheets. Yuni’s version is too big and wet enough to really clean well.

These are super soft and packed with moisturizing ingredients, so don’t dry out the skin like other wipes can.

I use one all over my body and feel really fresh afterwards. They contain peppermint leaf oil with deodorising antibacterial properties and neem leaf extract, which soothes the skin. They are biodegradable and compostable.

MIXING SPRAY

Kevin Murphy Young. Re-dry conditioner (£26, kevinmurphystore.com)

When I want to lengthen my hair dryer, for the best results I’ve found, I have to combine a dry shampoo spray or cloth with a conditioning spray. The latter works to intensively moisturize, smooth and soften.

I love this one from Kevin Murphy as it is a super fine mist that when brushed through the hair turns straw into silk.

Note: Avoid the roots, as the hair can become limp.