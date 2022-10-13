Seismic sensing reveals flood damage potential

Wastewater damage in Sinzig, Ahrtal, after flooding in 2021. Credit: Michael Dietze



Rapidly evolving floods are a major and growing threat worldwide. Currently, their origin and evolution is difficult to identify using existing systems. However, seismic sensors already in place to detect earthquakes could be a solution to this problem.

Researchers led by the University of Göttingen show that a seismometer can detect a flood, such as the devastating one that hit Germany in July 2021, up to 1.5 km away. This can serve as an early warning to save lives and reduce damage. They also found that being able to measure the flood’s “seismic footprint” provides information about its magnitude, speed and trajectory in real time, which can be used for future flood protection. The results were published in Geophysical Survey Letters.

Seismic stations not only sense ground tremors from earthquakes, but also signals emitted on the surface of our planet, such as explosions, landslides, storms and – as the researchers found – also floods. For this research, scientists converted an existing earthquake seismometer station near the town of Ahrweiler into a flood detection and tracking tool. Using seismological data from the time of the event, they reconstructed the fatal spread of the disaster to when power outages cut the data stream.

They found that the seismometer literally illustrated the flood’s trail for an hour as it plowed down the steep winding valley through the towns of Rech, Dernau, Walporzheim and Ahrweiler in Germany. By combining mathematical models, the researchers were able to estimate the speed at which the flood moved, obtain information about rising water levels and the amount of debris — gravel, cars, oil tanks — swept away by the flood. In fact, this data was the only systematic source of measurable information about how the flooding progressed, as the three existing water monitoring stations in the valley were destroyed early on.

When the seismic data is analyzed, this method provides information that is valuable to optimize flood behavior models for warning and rescue initiatives.

House in Walporzheim in the Ahr Valley with water markings shown from 1804, 1910 and 2021. Credit: Michael Dietze



Damaged mill on the river in Sarbach in the Ahr Valley 2021 after the devastating floods. Credit: Michael Dietze



“If the data stream from that station had been available and analyzed, as our research now shows, vital real-time information about the magnitude and speed of the flood would have been available,” said Dr. Michael Dietze, Faculty of Geosciences and Geography, University of Göttingen. Dietze adds that “as 10% of the area of ​​Europe is prone to rapid flooding from rivers trapped in valleys, we may want to start thinking about new ways to provide early warning of flooding. The current network of water monitoring stations is not enough to be adequately prepared for future events.”

Dietze and colleagues are currently working on a plan to identify other flood-risk areas and equip them with low-cost “watchtower” seismometer pairs — an initiative that would cost a fraction of a percent of the damage caused by future flooding. Dietze concludes: “The catastrophic July flood that hit Germany’s Ahrtal in July 2021 showed residents, politicians, emergency services and scientists how much we need to learn to improve current flood warning systems.”

