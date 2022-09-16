Seismic device made for extraterrestrial research could help tackle climate change on Earth

(a) Seismic source system commonly used for imaging and monitoring of subsurface reservoirs. (b) Meter-scale continuous monitoring source system. (c) Centimeter-scale continuous monitoring source system developed in this study. Credit: Takeshi Tsuji



Underground carbon sequestration is a promising approach to combating climate change, but major obstacles remain to be overcome before this technology can be applied on a large scale. A new study from Japan may address such an obstacle by identifying how carbon reservoirs can be monitored continuously and affordably to detect leaks or other changes that require attention. The article, “4 cm Portable Active Seismic Source (PASS) for Meter-to Kilometer-Scale Imaging and Monitoring of Subsurface Structures”, was published in Seismological Survey Letters

Underground features such as carbon reservoirs can be tracked using seismic waves, either generated by earthquakes or by artificial sources. But seismic monitoring typically requires large, expensive machinery, making continuous monitoring at the scale required for carbon reservoirs prohibitively expensive and practically challenging.

A research group from the Graduate School of Engineering, the University of Tokyo and the International Institute for Carbon-Neutral Energy Research, Kyushu University has developed an ultra-compact, centimeter-scale seismic source that can address this problem through continuous monitoring of carbon reservoirs. Originally, the Portable Active Seismic Source (PASS) was designed for extraterrestrial use, such as geophysical surveys on the Moon and Mars. However, there are also many potential earth-based applications for the PASS.

As lead author and WPI lead researcher Professor Takeshi Tsuji explains, “Due to the small size of the device, the vibrations it produces are relatively weak, but when these vibrations are produced continuously, the resulting signals can be stacked on top of each other, allowing transmission over long distances.” “With a four-centimeter motor, the signal could be sent for one kilometer — the scale needed to monitor layers used to store carbon dioxide.”

Its small size makes deploying and operating the PASS much more affordable than conventional seismic sources, which are typically several meters in size. The ultra-compact device can be powered by a 12-volt car battery and can even be deployed by drone in areas that are otherwise inaccessible.

The researchers tested the PASS at two field sites, one on a riverbank and one on a tailings bed in a mining area. According to Professor Tsuji, “The PASS system has great potential for a wide variety of scientific and engineering applications, including monitoring potential disasters such as landslides and volcanoes, and imaging man-made structures such as tunnels, dams and embankments.”

The affordability and practicality of continuous underground monitoring using this newly developed PASS technology, which can detect sudden changes in reservoirs that can lead to CO 2 leakage, make it particularly valuable for the development of carbon sequestration projects. This improvement in safety may also drive public acceptance of these and other geoengineering projects.

