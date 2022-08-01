Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 will only get ‘a small number of units’ in North America

If you live in North America it seems to be very difficult to get your hands on a Sega Genesis Mini 2. In a statement to polygon, the company says only a small fraction of the consoles will be available in the region compared to what was available for the Mini 1.0. Sega says this reduction in inventory is due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage affecting all types of consumer electronics since the pandemic slowed production to a trickle and stalled supply chains.

You can still pre-order the console for about $100 plus $21 shipping on Amazon.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2, the successor to the much sought-after 2019 Sega Genesis Mini, will ship with 50 games, including one that has not been released before (details of what it is have not yet been revealed) and Sega CD games. So if you were dissatisfied with the Sonic CD gate on Sonic Origins, relax; your time is coming.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27.