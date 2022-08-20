Sega reveals every game coming to Genesis Mini 2, including the controversial Night Trap

Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2, and perhaps one of the most notable titles on the list is the controversial nightfall.

nightfall is a full-motion video game originally released in 1992 that has features of a B-movie horror film. Considered violent enough at the time, it was cited during a Senate hearing on violent games that eventually… led to creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board. It was also taken out Toys R Us sale. The game received a 25th anniversary edition in 2017, and the Sega Genesis Mini 2 lets you play a port of the original Sega CD release.

The Genesis Mini 2 will also have some unreleased games

If you’re a old Sega super fan or wanted a good reason to play some of the company’s retro games you may have missed, there’s a wealth of other titles to try out too. Sonic stans like me might be happy to see Sonic CD and Sonic 3D Blast on the list, and fighting game lovers can look forward to games like Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers and ClayFighter. The Genesis Mini 2 will also feature a number of unreleased games, including: Devi & Piic and Star mobile. You can see the full list in this video from Segawhich we’ve embedded at the top of the post.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be released on October 27 and will be available for: pre-order on Amazon for $99.99. That’s slightly below the original price of $103.80 first listed in July, and it looks like if you’ve already pre-ordered, you’ll need to cancel and re-order. to get the lower price. If you’re interested in buying one, you may want to pre-order sooner or later — Sega says the Genesis Mini 2 will be less available in North America than the original Genesis Mini.