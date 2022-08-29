SEEK reveals the places, jobs with the six-figure salaries

Canberra has Australia’s highest average advertised salaries in the six digits, as city officials have revealed, employment site SEEK has revealed.

Employers in Australian Capital Territory offered by far the highest wages of the states and territories, with typical full-time packages of $100,643 between August 2021 and July 2022.

Home to federal government departments, the ACT was well ahead of mining-rich Western Australia at $89,426, New South Wales at $88,880 and the Northern Territory at $88,787.

Victoria was in the lower half of the states and territories, with an average advertised wage of $85,379, followed by Queensland ($82,025), South Australia ($80,410) and Tasmania ($80,187).

Canberra has Australia’s highest six-figure average salaries, as city officials have revealed, employment site SEEK has revealed. Employers in the Australian Capital Territory offered by far the highest wages of the states and territories, with typical packages of $100,643 between August 2021 and July 2022 (pictured is a college protest at Acton)

Among the employment sectors, information and communication technology had the highest median advertised salary of $130,121, putting it ahead of even mining at $126,783.

Consultants came in third with available jobs at a median wage of $124,613, before engineering at $118,496, construction at $110,407 and legal professionals at $107,104.

Government jobs rounded the jobs by a six-figure average, bringing in $101,014.

Across sectors, advertised salaries rose 4.1 percent in the year to July as companies competed to attract workers in a low-unemployment environment.

This was better than the wage price index of 2.6 percent in the year to June, but still not enough to keep up with inflation, which hit 6.1 percent over the same period.

Information and communications technology had the highest average advertised salary at $130,121, putting it even ahead of mining at $126,783 (pictured are iron ore miners in Western Australia)

This meant that those who changed jobs for better wages would likely have suffered a decline in wages in real terms, adjusted for inflation, even if the amount was nominally higher.

Only two sectors had advertised jobs where wages had risen faster than inflation: design and architecture were up 7.3 percent, while information and communications technology was up 6.2 percent.

The trade and services sector, including electricians, increased by 6.3 percent.

Mining, resources and energy were up 5.7 percent.

As the unemployment rate plunged to a 48-year low of 3.4 percent in July, SEEK senior economist Matt Cowgill said employers had to offer generous pay to attract talent.

“Unlike previous booms in the labor market, such as mining, this is not a situation where some parts of the country are progressing much faster than the rest,” he said.

Across sectors, advertised salaries rose 4.1 percent in the year to July. This was better than the wage price index of 2.6 percent in the period to June, but was well below inflation of 6.1 percent in the same period

‘The labor market has been almost as strong.

‘The increase in advertised salary growth has been widely supported.

“Most types of jobs see an annual advertised salary growth of more than three percent.”

However, Australian Bureau of Statistics wage growth measures have remained below three percent since 2013, and both the Treasury Department and the Reserve Bank expect inflation to reach a 32-year high of 7.75 percent in 2022.

A string of rate hikes since May aimed to cut spending to curb inflation, but Australians are still spending, with July retail figures showing a 1.3 percent increase – the highest in four months.

However, retail workers had the lowest median full-time salary at $58,438 on the SEEK website, behind hospitality and tourism at $62,371 and call center staff at $63,013.