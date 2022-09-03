Seeing double! Photos capture the surreal moments total strangers met their ‘doppelgängers’

<!–

A man was shocked when he met a complete stranger who looked almost the same at the Flamingo Hotel in Nevada.

In a Reddit post shared last month, Sean Douglas McArdle, of Kent, Ohio, said: said he is convinced he is living “in a simulation” after swimming past his doppelganger in a pool while on vacation in Las Vegas.

And it’s not the first time that two seemingly unrelated people have come across real twins.

BoredPanda has collected a series of instances that will make you wonder if you are seeing double.

Here, FEMAIL rounds out the most surreal times people have encountered their other variants, including chance encounters in college, sitting side by side on a flight, and attending a wedding.

Sean Douglas McArdle was shocked to bump into the stranger who looked like his identical twin sister at the Flamingo in Las Vegas

Josh and Brian ran into each other in college – and then Josh realized why some people called him by the wrong name

A user shared a photo of his girlfriend with her doppelganger – as they both posed for a photo in matching ensembles

A man bumped into someone who looked so much like him – down to their matching half-zip sweater – that his girlfriend started walking towards the stranger

Tim Nyberg saw a server in San Diego (left) and was surprised by how much she reminded him of his daughter (right). Later he had his daughter retake the photo

These two look-alikes didn’t just sit side by side on a plane from London to Galway – they then ended up in the same hotel and shared a beer

These strangers are so similar, showing off matching wavy bangs and golden blonde locks, that the user said her friends gave the doppelganger a hug

These two strangers share uncanny similarities, right down to their carefully crafted facial hair and hats

One user was very excited to meet her doppelganger, who not only shared her eyeshadow look, but also combined hair accessories

A woman bumped into her doppelganger at a cousin’s wedding, only to realize the lookalike isn’t a blood relative

These two must have been confused meeting at a party, they looked almost identical wearing similar outfits

A user met his ‘brother from another mother’ – named Adam – at the bar; and it seems the couple has more in common than a love of beer

A user shared a photo of his friend during a chance meeting with his real life doppelgänger as the pair sported a matching smile for the camera

Two men who could easily be brothers – but are strangers – smiled at a grinning photo with each other