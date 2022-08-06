Seeing cell secretion like never before

FluoroDOT assay images of dendritic cells secreting protein 1 (TNF, shown in red) and protein 2 (IL-6, shown in yellow) at different time points (left to right: unstimulated, stimulated for 30 min, 1 h, 2 hours and 3 hours). The nuclei of the cell are shown in blue. The white arrows mark the cells secreting either only one protein or different amounts of the two proteins and different time points. Credit: Srikanth Singamaneni/WashU



We’ve recently witnessed the stunning images of distant galaxies revealed by the James Webb telescope, previously only visible as blurry spots. Researchers at the University of Washington in St. Louis have developed a new method for visualizing the proteins secreted by cells with stunning resolution, making it the James Webb version for visualizing the secretion of single-cell protein.

The researchers, led by Srikanth Singamaneni, the Lilyan & E. Lisle Hughes Professor of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Anushree Seth, a former postdoctoral scientist in Singamaneni’s lab, developed the FluoroDOT assay, which they introduced in a paper on August 5, 2022 in the journal Cell Reporting Methods. The highly sensitive assay can see and measure proteins secreted by a single cell in about 30 minutes.

Working with researchers from Washington University School of Medicine and other universities, they found that the FluoroDOT assay is versatile, inexpensive, adaptable to any lab setting and has the potential to look at these proteins more comprehensively than widely used existing assays. Biomedical researchers look to these secreted proteins for information about cell-to-cell communication, cell signaling, activation and inflammation, among other actions, but existing methods are limited in sensitivity and can take up to 24 hours to process.

What makes the FluoroDOT test different from existing tests is that it uses a plasmonic-fluorine, a plasmon-enhanced nanolabel developed in Singamaneni’s lab that is 16,000 times brighter than conventional fluorescent labels and has a signal-to-noise ratio nearly 30 times higher. .

“Plasmonic fluorine is composed of metal nanoparticles that serve as an antenna to pull the light in and enhance the fluorescence emission of molecular fluorophores, making it an ultra-bright nanoparticle,” Singamaneni said.

This ultra-bright emission of plasmonic fluorine allows the user to see extremely small amounts of secreted protein, which they cannot do in existing tests, and digitally measure the high-resolution signals using the number of particles, or dot pattern, per cluster, or spot, using a custom algorithm. In addition, it does not require any special equipment. Singamaneni and his collaborators first published their work with the plasmonic fluorine in Nature Biomedical Engineering in 2020.

The patent-pending plasmonic fluorine technology is licensed by the Office of Technology Management at Washington University in St. Louis to Auragent Bioscience LLC.

“Using a simple fluorescence microscope, we can simultaneously image a cell along with the spatial distribution of the proteins secreted around it,” said Seth, who worked on this project as a postdoctoral scientist in Singamaneni’s lab and is still working on it. works as a chief scientist (cellular applications) for Auragent Bioscience. “We saw interesting secretion patterns for different cell types. This assay also allows for simultaneous visualization of two types of proteins from individual cells. When the multiple cells are subjected to the same stimuli, we can distinguish the cells that secrete two proteins at the same time. Over time from those that only secrete one protein or not secrete at all.”

To validate the technology, the team used proteins secreted by both human and mouse cells, including immune cells infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

One of the contributors and co-authors, Jennifer A. Philips, MD, Ph.D., the Theodore and Bertha Bryan Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Molecular Microbiology and co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the School of Medicine, has the FluoroDOT assay used in her lab.

“When Mycobacterium tuberculosis infects immune cells, those cells respond by secreting important immune proteins called cytokines,” Philips said. “But not all cells respond to infection in the same way. With the FluoroDOT assay, we were able to see how individual cells in a population respond to infection — to see which cells secrete and in which direction. This was not possible with the older technology. ”

Team develops rapid SARS-CoV-2 test based on novel plasmonic fluorine biolabeling technology

More information:

Anushree Seth et al, High-resolution imaging of protein secretion at the single-cell level using plasmon-enhanced FluoroDOT assay, Cell Reporting Methods (2022). Anushree Seth et al, High-resolution imaging of protein secretion at the single-cell level using plasmon-enhanced FluoroDOT assay,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.crmeth.2022.100267

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis





