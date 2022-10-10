Seed burial by wind is most difficult on a substrate consisting mainly of medium-sized particles, researchers say

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A soil seed bank provides diaspores for recruiting plant populations and is vital for the maintenance of species diversity and plant community assembly. The formation of a soil seed bank involves three major processes: seed dispersal, seed setting and seed burial.

During wind dispersal, seeds must first be buried before they can settle and survive. However, it is not well known how soil surface configuration, substrate characteristics (the layer of sand, rock, or soil beneath the soil surface), wind speed, and diaspore characteristics interact to determine seed burial.

In view of this, Prof. Liu Zhimin and his doctoral student Zong Lu of the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted a wind tunnel experiment and examined the effects of wind speed, substrate type (four pure substrates with particle sizes ranging from 89 m to 25,000 m and seven mixtures thereof) and diaspore features when burying seeds.

The researchers found that substrate played the most important role in seed burial compared to wind speed and diaspore properties, and that seed burial was most difficult on a substrate composed mainly of medium-sized particles (200-600 m).

In addition, wind speed can promote or inhibit seed burial depending on substrate particle size, while diaspore properties affect burial only under certain wind speed and substrate conditions.

These results, published in Plant and soilare of great importance for the conservation of rare species and the practice of vegetation restoration, as well as for the simulation and prediction of soil seed banks.

