See why travellers are booking out Woodpecker Bay Bach n New Zealand for their next getaway

Woodpecker Bay Bach has been described as ‘magical’ by visitors and is often booked out for months on end

It provides a cozy sanctuary with a warm fireplace and oozes retro charm with colorful kitschy decor

Nestled at the bottom of a rocky hill is a quaint blue beach house that travelers are racing to book for their next vacation.

Located on the northwest coast of New Zealand’s South Island near the small village of Punakaiki, Woodpecker Bay Bach is so close to the shore that guests feel as if they are ‘sitting on top of the sea’.

The stunning guest house, decorated with colorful retro decor and furniture, is so popular that it is booked out several months into the new year.

Woodpecker Bay Bach’s vibrant blue exterior juts out from the rugged coastline frequented by resident seals, penguins, dolphins and seabirds.

Inside, the retro-chic abode is a cozy sanctuary with a luxurious clawfoot tub, warming fireplace and large windows to let in the sunlight.

The incredible views of picturesque Woodpecker Bay are showcased in almost every corner of the house, which appears to float above the crashing sea when the tide comes in.

It is filled with kitschy quirks, colorful furniture and whimsical decor that add to the retro charm of the enchanting stay.

Those who have stayed at Woodpecker Bay Bach have raved about their experience online, with many leaving five-star reviews and others calling it “magical”.

“No other word to describe this place other than magic. It’s charming, unique and the location is otherworldly. Highly recommended,” said one visitor.

“The most magical place, pure perfection,” wrote another, while a third said even the toilet has a great view.

Woodpecker Bay Bach can be rented out for $167 per night, but visitors better be quick if they want to stay, as it is regularly booked out.