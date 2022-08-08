See the savage training program of Aussie crowned fittest woman on the planet six years in a row

Australian athlete Tia-Clair Toomey has won the Fittest On Earth competition for a stunning sixth consecutive time, becoming the most awarded athlete in CrossFit history.

She won Sunday after five days of intense competition in Madison, Wisconsin, during which she completed endurance events, gymnastics and lifted objects weighing more than 200 kilograms – three times her own weight.

“I spend so much of my time on this sport,” she said.

‘[It’s great] to show the hard work that my team and I have been able to do all season, even years before.’

Now it can be revealed how much work she has to put in to be at the pinnacle of physical fitness.

Toomey’s days generally start at 7am, although there are days when she rises with the sun at 5:30am. The first order of the day is nutrition and hydration.

“I have a glass of water and a squeeze of lemon in it to give it a little taste,” she told Women’s Health. Then it’s breakfast time. “Sometimes I eat oats with blueberries, strawberries and raspberries,” she said.

“I also really like scrambled eggs with turkey bacon and avocado and sourdough toast. That’s my go-to, favorite thing to have.”

Lunch is generally a healthy stir-fry meal, while Toomey prefers light dinners of boiled and cured kale with salmon or lean meat.

She has strict macros for her day, including 140g of protein, 230g of carbohydrates and 60g of fat, but Toomey said the key was to listen to her body and eat intuitively rather than on a strict schedule.

“What my body feels or wants tends to determine what I eat,” she said Women’s Health.

“I have a coach I trust and can trust when I want to indulge in something that would probably ruin my recovery and how I feel.

“She taught me the importance of listening to the body and reading the ingredients. That was a huge eye-opener.’

Her crazy morning workout includes a wide variety of strength exercises. While Toomey has not disclosed the weights used or the reps, her penal regimen includes:

Clean and jerk sets around 100kg while wearing a sling, using wrist wraps and chalk

Dumbbell lunges for a lower body workout

Toes to bar to activate upper body muscle groups, including rhomboids, biceps, triceps and deltoids, all involved

A session on an Assault Bike, a classic fan bike reinvented to support hard work and intense workouts

Overhead presses to increase the strength and size of the shoulder muscles

Hang cleans for glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, biceps and core

Handstand walks for upper body strength, especially in the shoulders, arms and upper back

Deadlift Powerlifting Exercises

One-armed dumbbell clean and shock to work muscle groups throughout the body

Tia-Clair Toomey during the final of the women’s 58 kg weightlifting competition on day two of the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

The key to excelling at CrossFit is a mix of cardio, weights and technique work.

The workouts include three runs, speedwork, rowing machine work, SkiErg and Assault Air Bike work, and swimming.

Toomey can also spend up to six hours in the gym training the various Olympic lifts such as the snatch, clean-and-jerk, squat, deadlift and bench press.

“When someone told me I couldn’t lift something or I can’t do something, I’ve always been so strong-minded that I just want to prove them wrong,” she said in a 2020 interview.

“I think that really helped me build my strength and made me super determined to just go out there and say, ‘You know what? I don’t let those people tell me how to live my life.’