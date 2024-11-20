See the bittersweet moment family is left divided by shock footy development on live TV – with one star in tears while his brother celebrates

The opening night of the AFL draft ended in tears with North Melbourne swooping on huge talent Matt Whitlock, leaving his twin brother Jack in tears after he failed to make his dream come true.

The Roos surprised viewers by trading a future first-round pick to the Tigers to secure the pick, in exchange for pick 27 and Richmond’s future second-round pick.

Moments before the deal was finalized, commentator Michael Ablett said: “Surely the Kangaroos aren’t giving up on a future first, are they?

“You could imagine them giving up a second spot in the future, and it’s almost like… but I would be absolutely shocked if the Kangaroos were going to give up a first-round pick.”

But the explosive movement occurred.

“It’s a brave move by the Kangas,” Ablett said. However, the drama was not over.

North Melbourne landed the towering Matt Whitlock (right) late on the first night of the draft.

Jack Whitlock (left) cried after his identical twin brother was chosen.

‘Gee, if it’s one of the Whitlocks (that North is looking for), how will the family feel, it being the last pick of the night, and one of your kids is leaving (and the other has to wait)?

“You’ll go to bed and wait 24 hours to do it all over again.”

But that’s what happened, with Matt Whitlock celebrating while his brother tried to put on a brave face.

Moments later, as they congratulated Matt, Jack was crying and his parents were doing their best to comfort him.

AFL first draft pick Sam Lalor was Richmond’s first number one pick since Brett Deledio in 2004.

North Melbourne selected Finn O’Sullivan at second pick and Carlton selected Jagga Smith at third, with the Victorian ball magnets proving popular from the start.

“I prefer the Pies, but I don’t have them anymore,” Smith joked after his selection.

Adelaide picked South Australian product Sid Draper at four and reigning premiers Brisbane matched Melbourne’s bid in father-son selection Levi Ashcroft at five.

Number one draft pick Sam Lalor (left) received his Richmond guernsey from club legend Trent Cotchin (right).

Gold Coast, Essendon and the Lions matched their bids for academy products, acquiring Leo Lombard (pick nine), Isaac Kako (pick 13) and Sam Marshall (25) respectively.

Key Gippsland Power defender Alix Tauru was the draft’s bolter, taken at pick 10 by St Kilda, while Port Adelaide made a deal with West Coast to move up the draft order and claim the Murray Bushrangers forward , Joe Berry.

Only six players were selected out of Victoria in the first round, including Claremont forward midfielder Cody Angove, who was a surprise selection by GWS at pick 24.

Sydney also surprised by selecting Norwood forward Ned Bowman at pick 26.

AFL DRAFT – TOP TEN

1. Sam Lalor (GWV Rebels) – Richmond

2. Finn O’Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers) – North Melbourne

3. Jagga Smith (Oakleigh Chargers) – Carlton

4. Sid Draper (South Adelaide) – Adelaide

5. Levi Ashcroft (Sandringham Dragons) – Brisbane Lions, father and son choice

6. Harvey Langford (Dandenong Stingrays) – Melbourne

7. Josh Smillie (Eastern Ranges) – Richmond

8. Tobie Travaglia (Bendigo Pioneers) – St Kilda

9. Leo Lombard (Gold Coast Suns academy) – Gold Coast, academy selection

10. Alix Tauru (Gippsland Power) – St Kilda