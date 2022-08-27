See the A-list celebrities ignoring water limits in California drought

California’s A-list celebrities living in San Fernando Valley have been forced to install water restrictive devices on their glamorous million-dollar homes after ignoring the state’s firm water restrictions amid the drought. The Kardashians, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Wade are among the Southern California homeowners who have received notices from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District to cut back on their water usage – after surpassing consumption by 150 percent multiple times since last year.

The state is facing the worst drought since the 1800s as temperatures continue to rise and precipitation lessens, according to Newsom. Now, the celebrities are among the 20,000 residents in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District – that holds jurisdiction in the cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village – forced to abide by water restrictions with the installation of restrictive devices that will reduce the amount of water used during showers and for sprinklers.

California’s drought is in its third year as Gov. Gavin Newsom (pictured) declared a state of emergency in 2021. Amid the relentless drought, the water district moved to ‘Stage 3’ restrictions on June 1 to reduce water consumption by at least 50 percent, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kim Kardashian is one of the A-list celebrities that has received notice to limit the water usage at her Hidden Hills home and her fixer-upper property she purchased next store – after she exceeded water use by about 232,000 gallons in June. Her nearly $60 million home (pictured) that she purchased with her ex-husband, Kanye West, is subjected to harsher water limits.

The Hulu reality television star failed to follow the water district’s guidelines for her more than 15,000 square foot house with an immaculate backyard and fountain-like rectangular swimming pool.

Pictured: Kim’s $60 million home that also features gardens and an extensive lawn.

Kardashian gave fans a front row tour of her home in February. Pictured: The yard of the immaculate home.

Pictured: The garden on Kim’s property that also includes a large area where Kim grows fruits and vegetables.

Across the way from her million-dollar mansion, Kim recently purchased another $6.3 million home (pictured) that is slightly over one acre, according to the Dirt.

It’s unclear what Kim has planned for the home, but her notice extended to the fixer-upper property.

Pictured: Bird’s-eye view shot of Kim’s new $6.3 million property.

Another sister in the Kardashian clan, Kourtney, has also received notice that she has exceeded water consumption in her home nearby with around 101,000 gallons in June.

The 40-year-old bought her 12,000-square-foot Calabasas mansion from NFL star Keyshawn Johnson in 2014 for $8.5million.

Pictured: Aerial home shots of Kourtney’s home showcase an extravagant lap style pool.

The Poosh owner’s home features an abundance of trees that wrap around her green lawn. Kourtney also has a vegetation area and basketball court in a muted color.

Rocky Balboa actor Stallone and his model wife, Jennifer Flavin, reportedly went over their water budget at their Hidden Hills home by about 533 percent, or 230,000 gallons, in June. The couple used 195,000 gallons of excess water in May.

Stallone purchased his $18.2 million property in March 2022, after he sold his Beverly Hills mansion (pictured) to singer Adele for $58 million, according to the Dirt. The actor’s new 2.26-acre home that sits at the end of a cul-de-sac is surrounded by gardens at nearly every angle of the exterior. The property features a greenhouse, vegetable garden, fruit trees, and a koi pond – that tend to run up the water bill when trying to maintain. Stallone’s attorney said the water district’s number could ‘misrepresent’ the accurate amount of water being used at the actor’s mansion.

‘They have more than 500 mature trees on the property, including innumerable fruit trees as well as pine trees,’ Attorney Marty Singer told The Times. ‘Absent adequate watering, in all likelihood they would die. That could result in dead or damaged trees falling on my client’s property or neighboring properties.’ Singer continues: ‘My client has been addressing the situation responsibly and proactively. They have let grasses die, and other areas are watered by a drip irrigation system. They also notified the city regarding the mature trees, and are awaiting an inspection and further instruction from the city about how to proceed.’ The statement concludes: ‘I am confident that all of the larger properties in the area have similar issues. I, therefore, trust that my client will not be unfairly singled out in the story because he is a famous person.’

Jumanji star Kevin Hart was also on the water district’s June list of overconsumption of water at his 26-acre Calabasas property. Hart exceeded the water limit by 519 percent, or 117,000 gallons.

Hart’s $7 million one-story home (pictured) features a lavish resort-styled pool, grand lawns, and lofty gardens on the hillside of Calabasas. Two guest homes sit in the backyard in between the lavish lawn and infinity pool. Kevin – who has a net worth of $450 million – purchased the Mediterranean-style mansion 2021, next door to his other residence that sits on the outskirts of town.

Meanwhile, NBA star Dwyane Wade (left) also received a notice that he exceeded his water limit by 90,000 gallons or 1,400 percent in June. While Wade’s water usage is an improvement since May, it’s still more than most users. Wade’s $1.9 million home in Hidden Hills features a zero-edge swimming pool that sits in the center of his grand yard.

The NBA star purchased his mega-mansion with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. The pair said in a statement to The Times that they have ‘taken drastic steps to reduce water usage in accordance with the new city guidelines.’

The power couple continue: ‘We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue. We have replaced all parts of our pool system that [have] to do with water flow and leakage in addition to converting to synthetic grass and drought tolerant plants to reduce our water usage. The statement concluded, ‘We will continue to work with the city and the water distribution company to make sure this isn’t an issue moving forward.’ Pictured: Dwayne and Gabrielle at Milan Fashion Week this year.

Homeowners were expected to abide by watering their lawns one day a week, with an eight minute limit per station. Las Virgenes water district serves about 75,000 of Los Angeles County residents – and are notably known to have the highest number of water users with more than 2,000 customers receiving notice of excess water use. Water budgets for the homes are determined by the number of irrigated land and residents, Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt told The Times.

‘We’re asking them to not just minimize their water usage, but we’re also asking them, in a way, to just completely rethink what is aesthetically pleasing to them and how that’ll impact their property values,’ McNutt said. ‘And that is not something that happens overnight. It’s not making an excuse up for them, but it is being honest,’ he concluded. Doctors, executives, and attorney’s are among the others receiving notices. While some celebs and other residents exceed water limits, the water district has improved overall. Residential usage of water was down to 170 gallons in June – resulting in a 37 percent savings than the same month the year before.