See inside the stunning home that hides behind a graffitied wall in a park in Newtown, Sydney

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Behind a door camouflaged by this dazzling graffiti wall in a park lies a beautiful sun-filled home with contemporary styling and superb alfresco dining options.

The four bedroom house is adjacent to Camperdown Memorial Park in the trendy western Sydney suburb of Newtown, 10 minutes from the CBD.

A sliding door and a series of windows peel back to provide a glimpse into the property with its above ground pool, rustic wooden deck and BBQ, lush garden and indoor-outdoor kitchen and living space.

A luxurious house with an incredible backyard, private master suite and contemporary design hides behind a graffiti-painted wall along a park in Sydney’s west

A sliding door and a series of windows peel back to provide a glimpse into the property with its above ground pool, rustic wooden deck and BBQ, lush garden and indoor-outdoor kitchen and living space

The four bedroom house with a contemporary design and epic backyard is adjacent to Camperdown Memorial Park in the trendy Sydney suburb of Newtown, just over 10 minutes from the CBD

The quaint frontage of the stylish pathway contrasts sharply with the urban graffiti back wall and blends in with the historic homes along the historic street

The scenic frontage of the stylish pathway contrasts sharply with the urban graffiti rear wall and blends in with the heritage-listed homes along the historic street.

Inside, an airy family room is filled with natural light thanks to the stretching glass doors that open to connect the space to the rear garden.

The kitchen has a sleek marble island bench and stepping stones surround a towering tree that provides shade to the garden.

Inside, an airy family room is filled with natural light thanks to the stretching glass doors that open to connect the space with the backyard

Wooden steps lead to a sun terrace and to the sparkling pool and alfresco dining area has a built-in BBQ and seating area

A second level houses the private master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and downstairs there is a second living room with a cozy fireplace

Wooden steps lead to a sun terrace and to the sparkling pool and alfresco dining area has a built in BBQ and chairs.

A second level houses the private master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and downstairs there is a second living room with a cozy fireplace.

Listing agent Shannan Whitney of Bresic Whitney Darlinghurst said the 253 sq ft property attracted a lot of interest while on the market and sold for just under $3 million before going up for auction.