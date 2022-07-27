See inside the incredible Normandy House in Brighton Melbourne that is up for a major design award

Advertisement

The exterior of this double-fronted Victorian cottage in a quiet suburban neighborhood acts as a mask that hides the house’s spectacularly contemporary and ultra-chic interior and lavish backyards.

An extension and refurbishment have elevated the original historic villa, but much of its quaint character has been preserved and is evident in the light green exterior and heritage features throughout the interior.

Located in Brighton, a beachside suburb of Melbourne, half an hour south of the CBD, Normanby House has a shot at a major design award to be announced this weekend.

The extended section at the back of the house contrasts with the original house with its modern features, a sleek design and indoor-outdoor concept.

An open plan family room houses a lounge, dining area and kitchen of generous proportions and features a striking marble island sofa, two stylish fireplaces and two-storey windows adding a sense of grandeur.

Huge sliding glass doors wrap around the room, connecting the family room with the beautiful elevated backyard pool, Asian-inspired Zen gardens and a circular sunken lounge under a mirrored roof garden where sunlight streams through and hanging plants fall down.

The new extension connects to the historic villa through a glass stairwell and hallway that overlooks a lush courtyard.

The house has been faithfully restored by Melbourne architects Pleysier Perkins, who have retained heritage details such as the decorative cornices, ceiling roses and sculptural arch as a tribute to its roots.

There is a pink formal sitting room at the front of the luxurious pathway with a huge bay window and built-in bar, as well as a more atmospheric lounge with a cozy fireplace.

The bathrooms are sleek and minimalist with a curved concrete wall, free-standing bath and terrazzo shower under a towering ceiling and skylight.

Normanby House has been nominated for the prestigious 2022 Houses Awards for its chic design that has been carefully considered for the family of two adults and two teenagers living there.

“The ground floor of the new addition offers generous communal living and entertaining areas, while more intimate spaces, including a family room and formal lounge, offer alternative experiences and are located within the original home, which also includes the teens’ bedrooms,” according to the designer of Pleysier Perkins. read comments.

‘There is a luxurious parent wing on the top floor and a fitness room, cellar and steam room in the basement.’