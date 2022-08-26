Security services are monitoring Albanians who cross the Channel to UK amid organised crime fears
Albanians arriving in the UK are being scrutinized by security forces over widespread concerns about involvement in organized crime.
Rising numbers from the Balkan state are “rising on the security services’ priority list,” a source said.
As people smugglers exploit Britain’s porous borders, Albanians became the largest nationality to cross the Channel in the first six months of this year – overtaking Iraqis, Iranians, Syrians and Afghans.
Records show that 2,165 Albanians arrived during that period, but since the beginning of July that number has risen to 6,000.
Interior Minister Priti Patel yesterday announced a new accelerated removal program targeting Albanian arrivals.
Starting next week, Albanian police will work with British immigration officers in Dover.
The accelerated settlement will use existing laws – passed by a Labor government in 2002 – to treat Albanian asylum applications as ‘clearly unfounded’.
It remains unclear whether this settlement is likely to appear in court in the same manner as the Rwanda asylum agreement, which has been in legal uncertainty for months.