Security guard sexually assaults a crying 16-year-old girl in a deserted building, but dodges jail time

[noscript_1]

A security guard narrowly escaped a jail sentence after he was found guilty of luring a 16-year-old girl to a construction site and sexually assaulting her.

Zekry Bishara, 62, appeared in Sydney Downing Center District Court on Thursday to hear his fate on three counts of sexually touching the teenager without consent and detaining her with the intent to gain advantage.

The 16-year-old victim was separated from her friends in Sydney’s CBD on Mardi Gras night when she ran into Bishara.

The security guard told her he would take her “to a safe place” and led her to an empty construction site just before midnight.

Zekry Bishara lured a 16-year-old girl to a construction site and sexually assaulted her

The teenager became concerned for her safety and sent a text message to her friends asking for urgent help, but they were unable to contact her.

Bishara asked the teen to touch his penis and offered him $50 to engage in sexual acts with him, court documents reveal.

She refused, telling him it was a girl to discourage him from continuing any sexual activity.

The 62-year-old man then exposed himself to the young teen and put his hand on his penis, court documents reveal. He proceeded to sexually touch her while she cried.

During his sentencing hearing, the court was told that Bishara had continued to deny wrongdoing and had shown no remorse for his actions.

In a statement to the court, the 16-year-old victim said he had ruined her life and devastated her family.

“Zekry Bishara, you hurt me in unimaginable ways,” he wrote.

Bishara took the teenager to an empty construction site at the corner of Bridge and Loftus streets in Sydney’s CBD.

“I was devastated (that) you took one of the greatest, heartbreaking moments of my life and made it like it was a fantasy, a lie.”

The teenager explained that she felt the pain of the attacks every day and rubbed her body to erase the sensation of his touch on her body.

I hate you for what you did to me. I hate you for taking away my innocence and I hate how you made me feel,” he told his attacker in the statement.

“Most of all, I hate that you ruined me and I will never be the same person that I was.”

During the hearing, Bishara’s lawyer, Timothy Kent, told the court that Bishara had no criminal record and that this criminal behavior was “clearly an aberration.”

“He was clearly opportunistic,” Kent said.

“The victim walked past the offender on the street and events unfolded from there.”

Crown prosecutor Cirino Triscari argued that Bishara’s actions were premeditated and arrested the 16-year-old for sexual assault.

“The defendant had made the decision to keep her there at the construction site even though she was crying,” he said.

Bishara will serve a prison sentence in the community for three years.

“He made the decision, whether consensual or not, that he was going to engage her in some sexual activity at that time.”

The court was told that Bishara had been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and “significant health problems” that would make full-time custody more onerous.

On Thursday, Judge Justin Smith sentenced the security guard to an intensive three-year order of correction.

He ordered Bishara to behave well during the three years of supervision and to do 150 hours of community service.

Bishara will be released from his corrections order on December 7, 2025.