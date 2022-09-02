Security guard leads a little girl from a playground in Sydney before exposing himself

<!–

The family of a three-year-old girl says they will “never be the same” after an ailing security guard led her away from a playground before exposing his penis to her.

Mohammed Al Bayati was caught on CCTV forcing the girl away from a playground at Direct Factory Outlet Homebush in western Sydney before leading her down a hallway.

The guard held the young girl’s hand before disappearing from the cameras for 11 minutes.

Al Bayati claimed he helped the lost child find her mother, but was found guilty of exposing her in a stairwell.

Judge Christopher Robison sentenced him to up to four years in prison on Friday, saying he was holding the girl for his “sexual gratification.”

In a victim statement, the girl’s parents said their “peaceful family life had been destroyed and will never be the same.”

“He took the victim and held it for his sexual gratification,” Judge Robinson said in his verdict on Friday.

“If you look closely at all the evidence, it’s clear to me that he had a sexual interest in the victim.

“I take into account both the age of the victim and that of the perpetrator, to whom you would have entrusted her mother.”

The girl later told her parents that However, Al Bayati ‘touched his needle’ Crown Prosecutor John Sfinas said it could not be determined whether the guard was masturbating.

Judge Robinson added that Al Bayati prioritized “his own sexual interests over” his duty to return the girl to her family.

Al Bayati – who is on a protection visa – was originally charged with indecent assault on the little girl, but a jury was unable to rule in the 2018 trial.

A second jury later found him guilty of indecent assault, but was acquitted on appeal.

At his third trial in July, Al Bayati was found guilty of two minor charges of detaining a person to gain an advantage and committing a sex act with a child.

He is already eligible for parole after serving three years and seven months in pre-trial detention.

But once Al Bayati is released from prison, he will face a lifetime in custody because his protection visa has been revoked.

The federal government will not send him back to Iraq because of the risk of prosecution.

Judge Robison said Friday in Sydney’s Downing Center District Court that he was considering the 33-year-old who sought refuge in Australia from war-torn Iraq, where he was held captive as a teenager and threatened with beheading. 9News.

However, Judge Robison said this in no way excused his behavior.