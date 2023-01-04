Security breaches shut down anti-government trucker protests

By
Jacky
-
At least one of the groups organizing anti-government trucker protests in Canada is calling off the event, citing “multiple security breaches”.

The rather confusingly named “Canada unity Convoy for Freedom – Freedom Convoy” is the one-year reunion of a similar protest that took place in 2022 in which truckers expressed displeasure with the country’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.

