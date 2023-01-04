Security breaches shut down anti-government trucker protests

At least one of the groups organizing anti-government trucker protests in Canada is calling off the event, citing “multiple security breaches”.

The rather confusingly named “Canada unity Convoy for Freedom – Freedom Convoy” is the one-year reunion of a similar protest that took place in 2022 in which truckers expressed displeasure with the country’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.

The protests were subsequently criminalized and the organizers threatened with criminal prosecution.

10-7 until further notice

A year later, the second protest was scheduled for February 17-20 – but this has now been called off.

“As a result of these security breaches beyond our control, I cannot in good conscience guarantee public safety as I have promised, nor can I recommend other Team Canada Unity Freedom Convoy National Partners who may serve as convoy organizers. guaranteed protection from charges under Ontario’s Bill 100 Act,” James Bauder, one of the group’s organizers, wrote in a post on Facebook.

The message has since been removed from the platform.

“As a result, the Canadian Unity Convoy for Freedom – Freedom Convoy will remain officially 10-7 until further notice,” he added. For those who don’t know, 10-7 is a radio code used by Citizen Band (CB) and the Canadian Police Force to describe signing off or being out of service.

Bauder didn’t go into detail about the nature of these vulnerabilities, so we don’t know if there are any viruses (opens in new tab) or malware was involved. When reached by The register, Bauder could not be reached for further comment. The publication recalls that Bauder was arrested in February 2020 during the anti-vaccine protests that turned violent in Ottawa.

But other people don’t seem so eager to quit just yet.

“Multiple people and groups are involved. The 2023 World Unity Convoy will not be canceled,” Freedom Convoy participant Ron Clark told CBC via email. Tyson Billings, another participant, confirmed it, saying, “I don’t know if anything else is going to Ottawa or not, but the main convoy – the World Unity Convoy – is about unity and it’s about bringing the people together.”

