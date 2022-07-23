Security at Adelaide music festival Spin Off accused of using unnecessary force on young woman

Burly Australian guards have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics after holding a ‘petrified’ drunk girl face down on concrete pavers at a music festival for 30 minutes.

A female patron going for a drink at Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival heard a woman screaming and went to investigate, finding four large men kneeling on the back and arms of a sobbing girl.

A disturbing video was also made and shared online showing at least three Lima One Protection guards holding the girl while she cried and screamed.

Tough Australian guards have been accused of heavy-handed tactics by holding a drunk girl face down on concrete pavers for 30 minutes at a music festival (pictured, the unnamed girl is held face down at the music festival)

A witness, Phoebe Kempson confronted the guards and was told by Lima One Protection to mind her own business

At one point you hear a man ask ‘why are they doing that to her?’

The reactions of the Lima One Protection security guard are not heard in the video, although Phoebe Kempson, who confronted them, told the advertiser they claimed the girl spat at them.

Ms Kempson, 25, spoke to the guards around 4.15pm on Friday and told them she was afraid they were using “unnecessary force” and at the very least “making her sit up.”

“She just screamed, she looked petrified … she screamed, crying on the cement,” said Mrs. Kempson.

It is estimated that approximately 20,000 people attended the one-day Spin Off music festival at the Adelaide Showground

Lima One Protection advertised crowd control personnel to work at the Spin Off music festival just nine days before the event

SA Ambulance also confirmed that a call had been made from the festival site at 4.15pm and that a person had been taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

About 20,000 people are said to have attended the one-day music festival at the Adelaide Showground.

She described the scene as “terrifying” and that “pee” formed on the concrete from the girl’s tears.

She said the scene was reminiscent of widespread videos of officers using “unnecessary force” with people they’ve arrested.

The guards claimed the 22-year-old girl they were holding had spit at them.

Mrs. Kempson said the guards told her to leave and it was none of her business.

“They keep repeating, ‘we’re not on her chest, she can breathe, leave us alone… we’ve got it sorted out’.”

The guards also claimed that if they let the girl go, she would attack someone else.

South Australian police confirmed in a statement that they helped remove a woman from the Adelaide show grounds after answering a call from the festival at 4:45pm.

On Friday 22nd July the Spin Off music festival was held at the Adelaide Showground

“While she was put through security at the event for drunkenness, a 22-year-old woman allegedly assaulted a security guard (by spitting),” the statement said.

Ms Kempson said that when the police finally arrived, they appeared to be comforting the girl.

Police added that they were satisfied with the crowd’s behavior and issued 11 fines for behavioral and cannabis offenses with 12 people being drug diversioned.

Lima One Protection, who posted on Facebook that it needed staff to work at the festival just nine days before the event, had no comment when contacted Daily Mail Australia.

On its website, the company says that crowd control work started like this and “we’re very good at it.”

“Our security guards are some of the most experienced when it comes to ensuring customer safety, checking IDs, serving alcohol responsibly and identifying intoxication.

‘The Lima One staff takes pride in providing a pleasant welcome to your location. We understand that the security and door staff are the first point of contact for public relations, so we always strive to make the best first impression.”