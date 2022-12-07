Secretive police strike force dismissed coroner’s findings on Bondi deaths

“I don’t know,” Crandell said. Charging The inquiry has heard that Neiwand’s original investigative supervisor was Detective Chief Inspector John Lehmann, who had written in a September 2013 article that reports of 30 unsolved suspected gay hate homicides in the state were a great exaggeration. “What is your opinion of the suitability of DCI Lehmann, having expressed that opinion, for the role of overseeing a new investigation of three of the deaths in question?” Gray asked Crandell on Tuesday. “Yeah, look, I think what he’s expressed in terms of his understanding of those cases would probably preclude him from that investigation,” Crandell said.

“Do you think he could have been chosen precisely because he expressed those views?” Gray asked. “I can not tell; I dont know.” Gray said Lehmann had “expressed his views in a very scathing way” and “of all people, he’s the one to investigate three of those same 30 deaths.” “It’s quite a striking choice, don’t you think?” Gray pressed. “Yes. I think it’s an unfortunate choice, but I can’t help with the motivations for that choice; I just don’t know,” Crandell said.

He agreed with Supreme Court Justice John Sackar, who is leading the investigation, that it did not “help the notion of objectivity.” Charging The inquiry has heard that Willing, in Gray’s words, “adopted and endorsed the very views that Mr. Lehmann had expressed” in an issue paper. “It might be open to an observer to assume that Commander Willing chose DCI Lehmann because he, DCI Willing, strongly agreed with what Lehmann had said and thought that Lehmann could come up with a certain result.” Gray asked. “Maybe,” Crandell replied.