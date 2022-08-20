Secret to snacking less revealed as expert advises Brits to ‘avoid mindless eating’ 

For those who find it hard to resist the cookie jar, a simple tip can help.

To eat fewer cookies, briefly describe the last meal you ate, as remembering fullness can help curb snacking.

The finding comes from a study of 77 people, ages 18 to 73, who were invited to eat chocolate chip cookies, digestives and chocolate fingers.

Those who were asked to write about their last meal, including the ingredients, ate about half a cookie less and consumed 70 fewer calories.

This was compared to cookie consumption after remembering a meal from the previous day – which worked much less well – and after a more detailed description of the last meal, which actually increased cookie consumption.

Joanna Szypula, who led the University of Cambridge research, advised people to “avoid pointless eating despite temptation.”

She added, “Thinking about what they’ve eaten before can help them become more aware of their body’s signals that they’re full.”

A group of people in the study were asked to write in at least 30 characters what they had for breakfast or lunch that day, including the amount of food and the ingredients of the meal.

They then had to do a ‘taste test’ of three types of cookies, assessing characteristics such as their sweetness and crunchiness.

The taste test was a ruse so that people didn’t realize how many cookies they were eating.

But they had to take as many as they wanted because the snacks would be thrown away after the experiment.

The results show that people ate 14 percent fewer cookies after writing a short description of their previous meal.

During the 10-minute experiment, they ate about nine grams less of the cookies, which is a reduction of 70 calories. The volunteers had been given 300 grams (about 10 oz) of biscuits, broken into pieces.

In the real world, this means that someone using the tactic would eat about half a cookie less from the can.

The decrease in snacking was compared to when the same people repeated the experiment, but instead wrote a description of breakfast or lunch the previous day.

The Cambridge University study (pictured) found that writing a brief description of the meal you ate reduced the number of cookies you ate. But when asked to write a detailed description of their last meal, people ate more cookies

Those who wrote a brief description of their most recent meal ate an average of nearly 54 grams of cookies, compared to nearly 63 grams when describing yesterday’s meal.

The study also tried a different tactic, asking people to describe their last meal in more detail.

This involved answering ten questions, including where they ate, who they were with, and questions about the texture, taste, and predominant taste of the food.

But after writing this detailed description of their last meal, people were snacking on about half a cookie more than the day before.

This result suggests that thinking too much, too long about a meal, and the specific types of food it contains, can just make you feel hungry again.

Instead, people who remember a meal to avoid snacking should do it briefly to regain the feeling of fullness.

The “meal recall effect” was found to reduce people’s snacking, regardless of their level of willpower or attitude toward diet.