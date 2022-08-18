Secret Service ‘did not tell Capitol Police about a January 6 threat to Pelosi until riot started’

The Secret Service was aware of a threat to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi days before the Jan. 6 riots, but only informed the Capitol Police after protesters stormed the building, according to emails obtained by a Washington watchdog.

The details raise new questions about intelligence gathering ahead of the violent protest and the response from law enforcement agencies as the riots unfolded.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) released on Wednesday what it said were email communications between officials at the time of the clashes.

“Good afternoon, U.S. Secret Service is reporting to U.S. Capitol Police regarding the discovery of a social media threat directed against Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” reads the main message, apparently sent by the Capitol at 5:55 p.m. police have been received.

By then, officers had spent hours fighting the rioters, some of whom had already posted photos of the House Speaker’s office.

CREW reported that the Secret Service was aware of threatening messages on a Parler social media account two days earlier.

Secret Service didn’t tell Capitol Police until Jan. 6 about a threat to House Speaker on Jan. 6 after protesters stormed Congress, according to reports obtained by a watchdog

Details emerged amid existing criticism that intelligence was not shared between agencies ahead of a planned Jan. 6 protest by Trump supporters and fringe groups

Protesters, including Richard Barnett seen here, even broke into the House Speaker’s office on the day Congress was to confirm Joe Biden’s election victory

They include one that was posted on December 31st and said, ‘January 6th starts #1776 all over again!! Fight for God! Fight for your freedom!! Fight for your kids!! Fight for Trump!! Fight for America!! Fight for EVERYTHING… Enemies: #MSM #BarackObama #HillaryClinton #GeorgeSoros #JoeBiden #AndrewCuomo #GavinNewsom #NancyPelosi #BillDeBlasio.’

Twitter posts, also apparently seen by the Secret Service, and linked to the same account, offered tips to protesters.

One said, ‘Keep MAGA gear hidden until AFTER check-in’ in hotels, ‘DC is very BLUE and a hotbed for ANTIFA/BLM. Stay with the large crowd, especially at night, urging protesters to be wary of police officers.

The threats became more specific as the day of the protest approached.

“Biden dies shortly after being elected,” the account wrote on Jan. 2.

“Patriots are going to rip his head off. Prison is his best scenario.’

The emails reflect a flood of public warnings about how a gathering of Trump supporters, militias and conspiracy theorists could turn into violence.

Since then, a slew of investigations have explored how law enforcement failed to act on intelligence to secure the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The week the Government Accountability Office released details of its investigation of Capitol police officers who found themselves on the front lines of the building’s defense.

“Of the 315 officers who responded to the investigation, 153 felt somewhat or at all unwilling to use force or employ crowd control tactics during the attack,” the report said.

“In addition, 209 officers indicated that the guidance of the crowd – whether given before or during the arrival of the protesters – was not very clear (in some cases they said it was not given).”

Overall, it said police planning did not properly consider the possibility of extreme violence.

And it said it will continue to assess intelligence sharing during the run.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, did not comment on the timing of the reports during an appearance on CNN, but said it had an “excellent” working relationship with other agencies.

Secret Service Is Already Being Checked For Not Keeping Texts From January 6th

“The Secret Service is working tirelessly to share relevant information with our law enforcement partners,” he said.

“In the communication referring to Speaker Pelosi, that information was provided to the United States Capitol for their situational awareness.”

But the newly revealed statements come amid investigating whether and how the Secret Service has saved text messages from the day of the protest, the House committee investigating the attack is looking for all relevant messages.

“In the past month, we learned that the Secret Service failed to prepare for violence on January 6, despite receiving explicit warnings, and subsequently removed key evidence of the day, likely violating the law,” CREW said in a statement. her report.

“The delay in notifying the Capitol Police of the threat to the Speaker of the House only increases the impression that the agency has not done its job and leads to more questions.”