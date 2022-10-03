Secret mole inside the National Front who helped jail racists

As a teenage recruit to the National Front, Matthew Collins was used to senseless violence.

Still, he was shocked by the scenes he witnessed one afternoon in the late 1980s: dozens of his peers, armed with hammers, viciously attacked a group of women protesting in a local library in Welling, south London, over British National Party’s (BNP) decision to open a bookshop in the area.

“Of all the violence I had seen, it was the most sickening,” says Collins. ‘Helpless people are admitted. I looked around at these people who were my closest and dearest friends – and realized that they were also the most insane people I had ever met.’

Collins was only 17 at the time, but that moment proved to be the start of an extraordinary journey that saw the now 50-year-old first become an informant on the far right – and later a handler running a network of moles , which would eventually help bring GDP down.

In the process, he has helped jail dozens of leading right-wing figures, while information from one of his spies helped dismantle a neo-Nazi terror group whose alleged members had planned to kill a Labor MP.

All this has come at a huge price: Collins has received hundreds of death threats and spent much of his life looking over his shoulder.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I’ve made new enemies and kept my old ones,” he explains.

Now, Collins’ remarkable journey from Mein Kampf-reading racist to committed anti-fascist campaigner has been brought to life on the small screen.

Last night saw the premiere of ITV’s new drama The Walk-In – based on Collins’ book of the same name – in which he is played by actor Stephen Graham.

“It’s an honor, but it’s important that people realize that these things are really happening,” says Collins. ‘It’s an important story, but it’s also my life they’re showing.’

Walk-In centers on the 2017 plot to kill Labor MP Rosie Cooper. After the murder of fellow Labor MP Jo Cox the previous year, Collins learned from an informant that members of the outlawed group National Action were planning a machete attack on Cooper.

Her would-be attacker, Jack Renshaw, was later jailed for life.

Collins was shown encrypted messages that National Action members had written about him. Among them were death threats. ‘They were obsessed with me. Messages talking about murdering me, raping my mother,’ he recalls.

Collins, the youngest of four boys, was brought up on an estate in Lewisham, south-east London, by a single mother after his father left home when he was just five.

“We were skinless, but there were always laughs,” he says.

But as a teenager, Collins was seduced by the racism that then gripped pockets of working-class neighborhoods.

“There was no racial hatred in our home, but I formed those opinions,” he says. ‘I don’t know why, but I did.

‘I was looking for the far right. And if you grew up in south London back then, it wasn’t hard to find.’

By 1987, aged 15, Collins had joined the National Front. ‘My family said it was the stupidest thing I’d ever done – and they were right.’ Seen through the prism of his later experiences, he can nevertheless feel compassion for this disenfranchised group of young men.

“You join a gang of desperately sad, misplaced men who have an idea of ​​a Britain that never existed, and who were united by the idea that if they could turn back time, things in their mundane lives would be better,” he says.

Membership often consisted of little more than the kind of activity that characterizes any neighborhood campaign group, from leaflets to endless meetings.

‘The main difference’, says Collins, ‘is that it was marked by extreme violence – largely against anyone seen to have different views.’

It included women making a peaceful protest, as one group did that summer evening in 1989.

“Foolish, I thought we were going to exercise our right to free speech,” Collins says of her decision to go to the library. ‘But instead they decided to beat up those people. It was just hate’.

Feeling sick was one thing: but doing something about it was quite another. “It was hard to leave – they were the only friends I had at the time,” says Collins.

‘I worked for them; it was a big part of my life. I wanted out, I needed out – but I just didn’t know how to do it.’

Acting on instinct, he called Searchlight, the leading anti-fascist publication at the time.

“It was less of a jump than it looks,” he explains. ‘Everyone knew about the rival groups; we were obsessed with them. I made a phone call not knowing it would change my life forever.’

Then followed a double life – part National Front member, part disrupter: a world of secret meetings, handing over smuggled membership lists, documents and reports on planned activities, all the while breaking bread with the people whose groups he undermined from within .

“It wasn’t the easiest thing to do,” he says. “As disgusted as I had become, these people were still my friends.”

Still, the compensations were clear enough: a number of attacks were thwarted thanks to his intelligence. ‘I know I’ve done tangible work,’ he says. “I was able to pass on information about the attackers in cases where people had been brutally assaulted, and I was able to warn of other attacks and stop them,” he says. These included a planned attack on a Jewish cemetery in Portsmouth.

Like all informants, the fear of discovery was always present: more than once Collins found himself asked how information leaked out – who the rat was and where they were hiding. “Those kinds of groups thrive on paranoia,” he says.

Collins ‘got away with it’ until 1993, when the television documentary series World In Action broadcast a ground-breaking documentary he had contributed to about the neo-Nazi terrorist organization Combat 18.

‘It came out and about two minutes later I got a call from someone saying, “We think it’s you”.’

Under pressure from counter-terrorism police, Collins went on the run and booked a flight to Melbourne. “I tried to fit in as a backpacker,” he says. ‘I picked some fruit, met a girl, got married, got divorced. I had been desperately waiting ten years to come home.’

The opportunity came in 2003 when he was asked to take part in a BBC documentary that told the story of his undercover work.

Emboldened, he flew home and began working full-time for Searchlight – now called Hope Not Hate – recruiting young people like the boy he had once been, deeply embedded in the warped ideology of the far right.

It’s delicate work where Collins has a unique edge. “I’ve been that person,” he says.

Recruitment is a random affair. “Some moles come to you because they are mercenaries and want to sell a single piece of information,” he says.

‘Some work with us for a few months and then they’re gone. But there’s also a mole that I’ve had for 12 years.’

Collins, his second wife and three children have moved three times because of what he calls ‘tangible threats’ to their lives. He also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Nevertheless, he does his best to keep his work and home life separate. “We don’t discuss my work at home or with friends,” he says. ‘Many of them will be a bit shocked when they see the programme.’