A handwritten message from Queen Elizabeth II to ‘the citizens of Sydney’ is hidden in one of the city’s most iconic buildings – but it won’t be read for another 63 years.

The treasured Queen Victoria building in Sydney’s CBD contains a time capsule containing a secret letter from Her Majesty with strict instructions that won’t open until 2085.

The Queen wrote the letter after extensive restoration work on the building in November 1986.

Even her personal staff don’t know what she’s written and many Sydney residents will never find out either.

The letter is framed in a glass case in the restricted dome area at the top of the QVB with only Her Majesty’s instructions visible.

The letter is addressed to the Right and Honorable Lord Mayor of Sydney, Australia.

‘Kind regards. On a suitable day chosen by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to them my message to the citizens of SYDNEY,” reads the letter then signed by the Queen.

The Queen wrote a personal letter to Sydneysiders before she died, but it is protected (Picture: The Queen writes in a book)

Only the envelope of the secret letter kept in the Queen Victoria building is visible (pictured), instructing the Mayor of Sydney in AD 2086 to open the letter and read it to the citizens of Sydney

The sandstone QVB building opened in 1898, after the council decided to name it in honor of Queen Victoria’s then reigning Diamond Jubilee.

In 1959 the building was nearly demolished for public space and parking, and multiple council assessments have been made for refurbishment over the life of the building.

A Malaysian company that still has a 99-year lease then restored the building in 1984, based on the images they could find at the opening of the QVB.

The letter is above the shops in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building, in a suitcase by the iconic dome (pictured)

Australians woke up to the shocking news that the Queen had passed away Friday morning.

The Queen’s death was announced around 3:30 a.m. and Australian morning programs announced the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4:47 a.m.

A moving 96-gun salute was held outside the parliament building on Friday afternoon to mark her passing.

For every year of Her Majesty’s life, a shot was fired.