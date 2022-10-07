Secret ice lab busted in Colebee, Sydney’s west, with five men arrested and $21million drugs seized

<!–

A secret ice lab hidden inside a suburban home has been busted with a staggering $21 million worth of drugs seized from the premises and a vehicle.

Five people have been arrested after a house in Colebee in western Sydney was raided by police about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

Officers allegedly found equipment and ‘chemicals consistent with the manufacture and supply of prohibited substances’ – along with more than 6kg of methylamphetamine.

Two big eskies were seen with pipes coming out of them after the drug lab was raided by the police

Footage taken from inside the home shows a room filled with buckets, beakers, measuring tools filled with various chemicals and scales.

Two large eskies are seen with pipes coming out of them, while drugs were also found in various metal trays.

Fire and rescue crews from NSW HAZMAT were called and the property has since been deemed safe.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the Colebee home and charged with manufacturing a prohibited substance in excess of a large commercial quantity, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at an Auburn home where police seized a black Honda Accord, a variety of precursor chemicals, electronic devices, illegal drugs and cash.

He was charged with manufacturing a prohibited substance in excess of large commercial quantities, participating in a criminal group that contributes to criminal activity, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited substance.

A Toyota Hilux was then pulled over near Menangle on Thursday afternoon, where police found a further 15kg of ice, $7,000 in cash and electronic devices.

All seized items will undergo a forensic examination.

A man and woman – aged 36 and 33 respectively – were arrested and taken to Campbelltown police station.

The woman was released pending further inquiries, while the man was charged with manufacturing a prohibited substance in excess of a large commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited substance in excess of a large commercial quantity and possessing a prohibited substance.

Another man, aged 39, was arrested at a home in Guildford West and charged with manufacturing a prohibited substance in excess of a large commercial quantity and joining a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.

A fifth man, aged 36, was also arrested at Seven Hills on Friday morning. He has not yet been charged.

All those charged have been refused bail and will appear in court again between October and December.

The total street value of the ice seized in the operation is believed to be $21 million.

The arrests came as part of an investigation into a syndicate allegedly involved in the large-scale manufacture of ice cream, which began in April.

The NSW Police Drug and Firearms Squad’s Chemical Operations Team continues to investigate and dismantle the ice lab.