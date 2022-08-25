Secret Batgirl screenings will take place at Warner Bros. lot this week

<!–

While fans around the world Warner Bros. will apparently never see.’ now the famously demolished Batgirl, the film will be screened on the studio lot this week.

The famous studio lot in Burbank will host so-called “funeral screenings” of the film, for those who worked on the film, including cast, crew and executives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the screenings, the images are stored somewhere on the grounds of the WB studio in a physical or digital safe.

The project starring Leslie Grace as the title character made headlines earlier this month when David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced that the $90 million project would not be released as planned on HBO Max, or anywhere else.

The move was described as a cost-cutting move, with the studio taking a tax write-off on the project, rather than releasing it as planned, an incredibly rare move for any film studio.

While there were reports that the film was finished, THR reports that the film still had temporary visual effects and score.

There was also a test screening of the film at an undisclosed time, which will be the only time members of the general public will have seen the film.

While some remain hopeful that the film will be released in some form — including directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — that seems increasingly unlikely.

To fully reap the benefits of the tax write-off — part of the $3 billion in cost savings Zaslav is trying to achieve — the film could never be released or would violate certain applicable tax rules.

The studio would not receive the full amount of the depreciation right away, but would instead get a percentage forward and the rest over a period of several years.

There have also been some who have suggested that WB will go to extreme lengths to actually destroy all Batgirl footage, to prove to the IRS that it will never monetize the film, to recoup the full amount right away.

Other sources dispute this idea, adding that there are other projects the studio has locked up in their vaults that have never seen the light of day, such as HBO’s first Game of Thrones spin-off Bloodmoon that even author George RR Martin hasn’t seen.

It’s possible the studio will also change its mind and release the film at some point after the government pays back the tax debt.

Batgirl also played Michael Keaton who returned as Bruce Wayne from 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns, aka Firefly.

Batgirl wasn’t the only scrapped project under the new WB/Discovery leadership, with the studio taking Scoob: Holiday Haunt off the release schedule, which had its own “funeral screenings” on site last week.