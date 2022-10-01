Secret agent Jadon Sancho has been giving tips on how to stop Erling Haaland reveals Erik ten Hag 

Jadon Sancho could be Erik ten Hag’s secret weapon to stop Erling Haaland as Manchester United travel to the Etihad, buoyed by success on the international stage.

Ten Hag has promised to do his own homework against Haaland, who turned down a move to Old Trafford to join City in the summer, scoring 14 goals in 10 appearances for his new club.

But the United boss admits he has approached Sancho for additional marginal gains, knowing the winger spent 18 months with Haaland at Dortmund, with the pair scoring 81 goals together (Haaland 58, Sancho 23).

Bosses Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag will compete against each other in the Manchester derby on Sunday

Ten Hag revealed that he was chatting with Jadon Sancho to learn more about Erling Haaland

“It’s our job as staff to look at someone like Haaland beforehand. If an individual makes a huge contribution, we have to analyze it,” says the new Premier League manager of the month.

‘But of course you also talk to your players. If someone has played with a certain opponent in the past, like Sancho and Haaland, you ask them.’

When asked if he was disappointed that Haaland was not considering a move to Old Trafford and whether this reflected that the best players in the world don’t want to go to United, Ten Hag replied: “We’ve already got them in.

“We have players who have the potential to be the best, and some are already there.

Sancho and Haaland were teammates at Borussia Dortmund before playing in England

“We have a world champion (Raphael Varane) and players with the biggest titles (Casemiro, Cristiano Ronaldo), so you can say they are the best in the world.

“In the window I was in contact with a lot of players and you felt that Man United were a very attractive club for them. So I’m not worried about the point about Haaland.’ Despite club captain Harry Maguire’s troubles with England last week, the majority of United’s players impressed for their country during the break.

“We followed all the players and almost all did well,” said Ten Hag. “Diogo (Dalot) scored twice for Portugal, Bruno Fernandes scored and had two strong games where Casemiro played really well and Fred did his job for Brazil.

The Norwegian superstar has scored 14 goals in all competitions for City so far this campaign

“Luke Shaw definitely played really strong for England against Germany.” Ten Hag was part of Pep Guardiola’s staff at Bayern Munich before making a name for himself as number one at Ajax.

“Of course I know him, but we worked together eight years ago and as a manager one of the most important things is that you always have to develop yourself. He did that and I hope I did too,” said Ten Hag.

Maguire will miss Sunday with an injury, but Marcus Rashford and Sancho were able to start after being left out of England’s last squad.