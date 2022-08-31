‘Second wave’ of inflation set to hit construction industry

The head of the world’s largest building materials company has warned the industry faces a “second wave” of inflation as rising energy prices drive up the cost of everything from wages to logistics.

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold said he is now seeing a “second wave of cost increases” following the rise in gas prices that accelerated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Dublin-listed group, which works on major construction projects across Europe and the US and is valued at €30 billion, was hit by a 50 percent increase in energy costs in the first half of the year. Wages and logistics costs have risen “since June or July,” Manifold said.

“The energy costs came through almost immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine,” Manifold said. “That put pressure on the cost of living and is now driving wage inflation. When people absorb energy [cost] increases, they increase logistics costs. . . central bankers and politicians face that challenge,” he added.

CRH’s projects include the construction of the new east-west Crossrail line in London and the HS2 railway in the UK, long-term government-backed plans that have helped insulate the company from rising costs. That helped CRH report a nearly 30 percent increase in profits in the first half.

Manifold’s view that the biggest inflationary concern for the construction industry now lies in the second-order effects of higher energy costs has been shared by other large companies.

Rob Perrins, chief executive of British homebuilder Berkeley Group, said rising costs in the second half of the year are likely to slow new home construction, especially in London.

“Energy is the key [to inflation], but the second order is wage inflation and it must come if energy prices and the cost of living continue to rise, that is the concern. . . I get it [construction] projects are quite heavy in London [as a result of inflation],” he added.

Recommended

Construction costs, including materials, energy and labor, make up about half of Berkeley’s total cost base. If they rise 4 percent per year, the company will have to choose between raising sales prices by 2 percent or a similar squeeze on margins, Perrins said.

In the UK, high inflation is already threatening to push the economy into recession. According to economists at Citigroup, inflation is on track to exceed 18 percent next year if gas prices continue to rise.

The Bank of England is aiming for an inflation rate of 2 percent per year, but the Berkeley boss expects inflation to remain at “4-5 percent” for the next three to four years, even after the energy price spike has eased.