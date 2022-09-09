Second US monkeypox death reported in patient diagnosed with virus in Los Angeles

A second person in the US has died while infected with monkey pox, Los Angeles health officials confirmed Thursday evening.

An autopsy is now underway to determine the cause of death, but if it turns out to be monkey pox, it could be America’s first fatality from the virus.

Last month, an adult in Harris County, Texas, died after being diagnosed with monkey pox. It is still being investigated whether the virus was the cause of death. Globally, 18 people have died from the virus so far, including two in Spain and one in Belgium.

America currently has the largest monkeypox outbreak in the world with 21,504 confirmed cases now, but the outbreak appears to have peaked as the seven-day average for daily cases continues to fall. The virus — which originated in West Africa — has spread to more than 50 countries so far, with nearly 57,000 confirmed cases.

Pictured above is Dr. Rita Singhal, the director of the Disease Control Center for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. She revealed they had recorded a fatal accident involving a person diagnosed with monkey pox during a media briefing yesterday

The chart above shows the number of monkey pox cases reported each day in the US (yellow bars) and the seven-day average for new infections (white line). The number of detected cases has decreased since the end of last month

The above map shows countries reporting confirmed monkey pox deaths. The US is shown in yellow as it has reported two fatalities, but neither has been confirmed as monkey pox

The Los Angeles County Department of Health revealed its first suspected monkeypox fatality during a media briefing late Thursday.

Health officials did not disclose the patient’s age or gender, nor whether they were immunocompromised, citing privacy concerns.

Dr Rita Singhal, chief medical officer of the county’s Disease Control Bureau, said: ‘We are currently investigating the death of a person with monkey pox in the county of Los Angeles.

Timeline of monkey pox in the United States 1958: Monkeypox is discovered when an outbreak of a smallpox-like disease occurs in monkeys kept for research. 1970: The first human case of the disease has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was later discovered in a number of other Central and West African countries. 2003: VS detects monkey pox on its bottom for the first time. A total of 47 people have been infected after contact with prairie dogs that contracted the disease on a farm. July, 2021: Case of monkey pox discovered in the US in a citizen who had recently returned from Nigeria. Nov 2021: Monkeypox is detected on another US resident who recently returned from Nigeria. May 2022: The current outbreak of monkeypox in the US – and the largest to date – begins. The first case is diagnosed in a man in Massachusetts who had recently returned from Canada. More than 18,000 cases have now been confirmed in the country. July, 2022: The first cases have been confirmed in children and a pregnant woman, who are thought to be more at risk for the virus. August 4, 2022: America declares a public health emergency over the virus. August 30, 2022: Patient who died is diagnosed with monkey pox in what could be America’s first-ever death from the virus. Autopsy started to determine cause of death. September 8, 2022: Second death in a person diagnosed with monkey pox has been reported in Los Angeles, California.

“We are early in the investigation and have no additional details at this time.

“As details become available, we will share them while maintaining confidentiality and privacy.

“This is one of two deaths in the United States currently under investigation to determine whether monkeypox was a contributing cause of death.”

Last month, Texas health officials also reported that an immunocompromised adult diagnosed with monkey pox had died.

They did not name the person, but said they had been treated in Harris County, the state’s largest city, Houston. In addition to monkey pox, the patient also had ‘several serious illnesses’.

An autopsy has been launched to confirm the person’s cause of death, with results expected to be released in the coming weeks.

At the time, local health commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt: ‘Monkeypox is a serious disease, especially for people with weakened immune systems.

“We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

California currently has the largest monkeypox outbreak in America, with 4,140 cases diagnosed.

Nearly half of the infections occur in Los Angeles – 1,805 registered so far.

State health officials say nearly all of them are men, and more than 95 percent of them were gay or bisexual. The mean age of the patients is 35 years.

In recent weeks, however, the monkeypox outbreak in America appeared to peak in line with that in other countries as health officials finally get over the virus.

At the peak of the outbreak in late August, an average of 491 cases were recorded daily.

But this has since more than halved to 242 cases on Sept. 7, the last date data is available.

Experts have attributed the downturn to a combination of vaccination push for the most at-risk groups, raising awareness of the disease and successful contacts-tracing efforts that prevented the virus from spreading to even more patients.

Many patients experienced mild illness during the outbreak, which prevented them from being hospitalized, although they often suffered severe pain.

This map shows the number of monkey pox cases reported by state. California is currently the hot spot with more than 4,000 confirmed cases

They also had to isolate at home for weeks and couldn’t leave the house until the rash cleared up and the scabs fell off.

Monkeypox is mainly spread through physical contact with skin rashes that occur in infected patients, or through contact with scabs on bedding, clothing, or towels.

It is not a sexually transmitted infection, but only requires physical contact between people.

But patients can only spread the disease when they show symptoms, unlike Covid where it can be passed on by someone before they even realized they had it.

The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms, before a rash appears and spreads all over the body. But in the current outbreak, many patients have reported having a rash before showing flu symptoms.