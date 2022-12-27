Second test, LIVE updates from day three: Injury in Australia aims to generate score while Green fractures finger

The all-rounder Cameron Green has suffered a broken finger and is out of the Sydney Test.

He will be able to bat again in this game, but not bowl, which will complicate Australia’s drive for victory against South Africa.

Australia’s Cameron Green leaves the field after fracturing his finger. Credit:fake images

Australia’s attack has already been marred by an injury to Mitchell Starc, who is able to bowl in the second innings despite damage to the tendon in the middle finger of his bowling hand.

“Cameron Green has a small fracture on his right index finger. He will bat again in this match, but he will not bowl, followed by a recovery period before the tour of India,” a team spokesperson said.

There are also implications for the hosts’ plans for the New Year’s Test in Sydney.

The selectors are considering fielding spin twins on the SCG pitch, but Green’s seam bowling would have been instrumental.

Green suffered the injury while batting Tuesday when he was struck on the gloves by a lightning strike from South African speedster Anrich Nortje.

It’s been a rollercoaster week for Green, who after a slow start to the Test summer was bought for a staggering $3.15m at the IPL auction last Friday before starring on Boxing Day with 5/27, the best of his career.

His comments after the game that night have now added shock.

“That’s probably summed up cricket. You can have a very slow start to the summer and think cricket is so difficult, then you have a few days like this and it brings you back,” Green said.

“At the same time, when you go through your highs, cricket can take you down pretty quickly.”