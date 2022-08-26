Second man claims Arkansas sheriff’s deputy issued violent attack on him last month

Teddy Wallace Jr., 28, alleges Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi White pummeled him during a call at his Rudy, Arkansas home last month

A man arrested by one of the three cops filmed savagely beating a suspect at an Arkansas gas station has exclusively told DailyMail.com: ‘He did the same to me.’

Teddy Wallace Jr, 28, alleges Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi White pummeled his head repeatedly with a fist in a brutal 45-second onslaught last month despite him offering ‘no resistance’.

It was White who was shown constantly punching suspect Randal Worcester in the head and then smashing it into the concrete in a shocking cell phone video of Sunday’s attack in rural Mulberry, Arkansas.

Fellow deputy Zack King and local cop Thell Riddle also swarmed on Worcester, 27, who endured a barrage of other blows and kicks – recorded in a shocked bystander’s clip that went viral and stunned America.

Now Wallace has alleged to DailyMail.com that ‘hothead’ White dished out a similar beating when he was among Crawford deputies called to his isolated house after an alleged domestic dispute was reported on July 12.

Wallace told DailyMail.com Crawford deputies were called to his house in Rudy and attacked him after an alleged domestic dispute was reported on July 12

Photos of Wallace after the altercation shared with DailyMail.com show the injuries he sustained to his face, scalp, arms, and legs

Wallace claimed White repeatedly beat him with his fists over the head while another officer struck him with a baton

The factory supervisor said it was dark when the officers arrived and he was in his garage at the single family home in Rudy, Arkansas.

‘I was just sitting there and I saw the blue lights on the driveway,’ he told DailyMail.com.

‘So I said to myself, I’m going to sit tight and they can come in here. I was prepared to be interviewed.

‘Outside I could hear either a gun or a Taser being unholstered, I couldn’t tell which.

‘One of my dogs was going crazy and I heard White tell another deputy, “If that dog causes trouble shoot it.”

‘I was still sitting on my butt when White came into the garage. He didn’t say anything, he just tackled me.

‘He started hitting me and then got one of my hands in handcuffs. At that time another officer came in and White was hitting me in the head, over and over.

‘He kept beating me in my head with his fist.

‘The other officer hit me with baton and also kept Tasing me. At the time they said I was resisting. I was not resisting. I was Tased four times and my body was tensing up.’

Wallace continued: ‘I kept telling them, “quit hitting me, quit hitting me.” I thought, is this ever going to stop? White didn’t say anything to me as he was punching me, that I recall.

‘When he was hitting me I was screaming, there’s no reason to keep hitting me. But he just kept going and going.

Randal Worcester, 27, was filmed being brutally beaten by three cops in Arkansas on Sunday. The woman who took the video refutes law enforcement claims that Worcester initiated the violence, DailyMail.com can reveal

The Justice Department on Monday confirmed they have launched a federal civil rights investigation into the actions of three Arkansas officers

‘He hit me hard enough to bust my eye open. I had multiple wounds all over my head, my ear was solid blue inside, the side of my face was bruised, I had a large bruise on one arm.’

Wallace said he was then ‘dragged 30 yards’ and ‘thrown’ into a police vehicle after the officers secured his other hand in the cuffs.

‘Instead of letting me walk to the car, both of them just dragged me, causing wounds to my knees,’ he said.

‘I had never met White before, didn’t know the guy. And the officers did not identify themselves verbally before any of this happened.’

Daily<ail.com calls requesting comment from the Crawford County Sheriff went unanswered.

Wallace told DailyMail.com he had never been in serious trouble with police.

‘We had some friends over, we were having a pool party that day, and we were all swimming in the pool. It led from there, just out of hand,’ he said.

He was taken to Crawford County jail in nearby Van Buren and released the following afternoon without charge.

‘It’s now five weeks and there are still no charges,’ he said. ‘I wanted to go to hospital to get checked out, but I was told no, you’re going straight to jail.’

Wallace said of the gas station beating video: ‘I recognized White straight away when I saw it. He has ‘love’ tattooed on his hand and something on his arm. I remember that from my incident.

‘I feel bad for the man in that. But I am grateful someone caught this on camera. There is no telling how many times this has happened to other people.

‘I’m glad Levi White got caught. I’m glad all three of them did.’

And of White, he said: ‘He’s just a hothead, he has a bad temper.

‘Now that I’ve seen what this guy did on the video as well as to me, he needs to be out of office. He don’t need to be a cop.

‘I have all respect for the police, I always have. But this here is just unacceptable.’

Video of the deputies’ brutal attack on Worcester made headlines after a woman filmed the altercation as it unfolded outside the Kountry Xpress gas station and store in Mulberry

Worcester left jail alongside his attorney Carrie Jernigan, with a burst blood vessel in his left eye, likely a result of the incident

Wallace’s attorney Carrie Jernigan – who also represents Worcester – told DailyMail.com that she is considering filing a civil rights complaint over his treatment. She shared pictures of his injuries.

Deputy White’s incident report varies considerably from Wallace’s account. It states officers were called to the home over an alleged ‘domestic battery’ between Wallace and girlfriend Manina Williams.

It alleged Wallace had tried to stop her leaving the premises with her children, aged two and three – whose paternity ‘has not been established’. Deputy White wrote that Williams said Wallace had been drinking, became violent and tore her shirt.

The officer’s first description of the confrontation does not mention any punches to the head. However, in what appears to be an amended report obtained by DailyMail.com he does write ‘at least two strikes made contact with the side of Teddy Wallace’s head’.

White was with two other deputies – named as Ortiz and Dyer – when he arrived at around midnight, said the report. Wallace was not found during a search of the house, but White wrote he saw him in the garage ‘hiding behind a lawnmower’.

The officer entered with his ‘gun drawn’ and was joined by the other deputies. He said he ‘announced Sheriff’s Office several times’.

White said Wallace refused to lay on his stomach and put his hands behind his back when ordered. The report said the officer repeated the command four to five times, after which he approached with his handcuffs and cuffed one wrist.

The deputy said Wallace then broke free and tried to kick the officers. He was Tased by Ortiz, ‘but the Taser did not appear to have any physical effect’.

White wrote: ‘I used several strikes directed towards the upper shoulder and large muscles as well as several pressure points to attempt to gain control of Teddy as he resisted arrest.’

In what appears to be an amended account, he wrote: ‘I began strikes to gain compliance with my hands. The strikes directed towards the upper body, arms, shoulder and back. At least two strikes made contact with the side of Teddy Wallace’s head and shoulder…the force used was as minimal as possible.’

Photographs of Deputy White’s hands after the confrontation with Wallace were obtained by Jernigan, who shared them with DailyMail.com. Both appear to show redness around the knuckles

Wallace said he recognized White straight away when he saw the video of Worcester from the word ‘love’ tattooed on his hand

Randal Worcester’s mugshot shows his face still caked with blood. Worcester, 27, is considering legal action against the officers who attacked him

White said head cuts to Wallace were caused by nails protruding from the garage wall and sustained during the struggle. Eventually he was handcuffed.

The officer said he tried escorting Wallace to his vehicle but he continued to give resistance’ and ‘drag his feet’.

Meanwhile, DailyMail.com has already exclusively revealed that the woman who filmed Sunday’s beating of Worcester at the Kountry Xpress gas station and store in Mulberry refutes law enforcement claims that the suspect started the violence while being arrested.

The shocked witness – who does not want to be named publicly – has told FBI investigators that ‘at no point’ did she see Worcester attack any officer before the horror unfolded.

She gave her video to sister Naomi Johnson, who posted it online to expose the officers. So far it has been viewed 8.5million times on her Twitter page.

Her account directly contradicts a police report alleging the suspect pushed a deputy to the ground and punched his head before being subjected to the savage beating by all three officers.

The woman’s testimony to federal agents probing the shocking attack also conflicts with statements by Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante – and a lawyer for two of the cops.

She filmed the video with a friend as the pair sat in their car. Naomi told DailyMail.com exclusively: ‘My sister and her girlfriend were there before the beating even started.

‘They saw the officers calmly talking to the man, who was just sitting on the curb. She started the video once they started beating him.’

Johnson, who put the video on social media within hours of the incident, continued: ‘At no point did she see him attack an officer.

‘My sister has said that in her witness statement to the FBI, which she gave on Monday.

‘We are glad Randal Worcester is safe. My sister said the officers can’t hide behind their lives and that’s ultimately why we put the video out there.’

Sheriff Damante told a news conference that Worcester became violent when Deputies White and King, along with Mulberry Police officer Riddle, tried to arrest him.

When several officers went to confront Randal Worcester (left), he allegedly pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the arrest seen in the clip. In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory (ight) said Sunday that his officer, Thell Riddle, is on leave pending a state and federal investigation

The woman who recorded has told FBI investigators that ‘at no point’ did she see Randal Worcester attack any officer before the violent arrest. Lawyers for the cops say Worcester ‘viciously attacked’ a deputy by ‘lifting him up and body-slamming him, head first, on the concrete parking lot’

‘They were about to take him into custody because of part of their investigation on the scene — that’s when he became violent,’ the law chief said.

And attorney Russell Wood, who represents the two deputies, said on Tuesday that Worcester ‘viciously attacked’ White after their interactions had been ‘cordial up to a point’.

The lawyer said the deputy was checking Worcester’s identity when ‘the suspect became irate and viciously attacked Deputy White by grabbing him by the legs, lifting him up and body-slamming him, head first, on the concrete parking lot.’

He added: ‘White was incapacitated momentarily, but remembers getting repeatedly hit in the head and then seeing the suspect fighting with Corporal King and the Mulberry officer.

‘Deputy White reengaged and used all force necessary to get the violent suspect under control and detained.’

Worcester, from Goose Creek, South Carolina, was sitting shoeless when approached by the officers on Sunday morning following an alleged incident at another gas station in Alba seven miles away, where it is claimed he threatened to ‘cut off the face’ of a clerk.

Worcester appears to have been already handcuffed when the officers – who have all been suspended on full pay – launched their brutal attack.

Johnson’s anguished sister got out of her car at one point and yelled for the officers to stop the violence. But one of the cops appears to shout: ‘Back the f*** up.’

The young woman, who does not want her full name revealed because she has told relatives she fears retribution, moved to Mulberry, about 140 miles north west of Arkansas state capitol Little Rock, four months ago. The quiet city has a declining population, now around 1,600.

DailyMail.com can also reveal that Johnson, 34, and her sister are not biased against law enforcement – as they have two brothers who are federal officers and a first cousin in the police.

Johnson, who lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, told DailyMail.com: ‘I was the first person my sister talked to after witnessing the attack. She was shocked and horrified.

‘She said to me, I’ve always been nice to police officers. They’re in our family.’

‘My sister said when they pulled up at the gas station they noticed three officers were just talking to a man that was sitting on the kerb.

‘She said that he got up and looked like he was going to run. But he didn’t run. And instead they tackled him, and then my sister and her girlfriend started taking that video.

‘When my sister got out of the car and approached the officers, they quit beating the man up.

‘She said when that happened her girlfriend told her to get in the car and they needed to go. Because they were afraid, my sister said she was afraid the officers were going to come after her, like the way they did Randal.

‘So she got back into the car and they drove straight home. They were scared. She said to me, Oh God we took that video, are they going to follow us home?

‘My sister does not want her name revealed. She’s told me, don’t give it out because I live here. She’s still feeling scared.’

Johnson added that her sibling will not talk directly to any media after ‘being advised by the FBI that interviews would mean her witness statement could not be used in court’.

The sister was also surprised other people who may have seen the beating did nothing to intervene.

‘She couldn’t believe that nobody else who saw it was going to do anything about it. She said there were some other people around,’ said Johnson. ‘She was saying, I don’t know if they were ignoring it or didn’t know what was going on.’

Worcester was taken to hospital, but was reportedly not seriously injured. He was charged with second degree battery, first degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

He was released on $15,000 bond from Crawford County jail on Monday, accompanied by his attorney Jernigan.

Worcester’s stepfather Eric Wedding has said he hopes the three cops ‘burn’ as he plans to lodge a lawsuit over the ordeal.

The US Air Force veteran, 46, who has the same address in Goose Creek, South Carolina, as Worcester, insisted: ‘Enough is enough.’

A Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, the FBI’s Little Rock Field Office and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division opened a civil rights investigation into the incident.

Officer Riddle is a former police chief of tiny Gans, Oklahoma, about 40 miles from Mulberry.

He left the job to join Mulberry PD in early 2017 after telling town officials ‘I’ve had a better offer’, DailyMail.com can reveal after visiting the picturesque community – population 300.

Despite some speculation over why he left, we can reveal there were no accusations of using undue force during his term as chief.

Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said Riddle was on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Sheriff Damante issued a statement shortly after the outrage saying: ‘I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.

‘We condemn all violence against any civilian or an person being detained by the sheriff’s office.’

A dashcam on a Mulberry Police vehicle reportedly captured some of the beating and footage has been sent to Arkansas State Police. The two deputies were not wearing bodycams as the sheriff’s department does not have them.

Security cameras at the Kountry Xpress gas station did not cover the area where the beating happened at the rear of the building, owner Satish Sharma told DailyMail.com.

He said none of his staff was aware of the incident while it was happening.