Second man charged over alleged murder of high-profile gangland figure dubbed ‘Mr Big’ 

A second man has been charged with the fatal shooting of underworld criminal Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad.

Ahmad, also known as Sydney’s ‘Mr Big’, was shot dead on April 27 on a suburban street in Greenacre, south-west of the city.

Last month, a 49-year-old man was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting during a police operation in Campsie, south-west Sydney, on May 2.

Now a 37-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with complicity in murder.

Police will allege in court that the man was involved in planning Ahmad’s death.

On Wednesday, he was denied bail to appear at the Fairfield Local Court.

Investigations under Task Force Erebus continue.

Anyone with information that could assist Task Force Erebus investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333,000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in the strictest confidence.