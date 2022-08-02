Second-hand cars prices that surged the most – frustrated Aussie says it led her to DITCH her car

More and more Aussies are selling their cars to ease the burden on livelihoods, with prices skyrocketing for some pre-owned models.

Since the start of the pandemic, used car prices have risen a phenomenal 79 percent, and if you own an Audi RS7, Mercedes G or Toyota Hilux, you could be sitting on a gold mine.

The 2021 Hilux has increased in value by a whopping 136 percent from $29,000 in June 2021 to $68,500 in June 2022.

With Australian inflation now at 6.1 percent – the highest in two decades – some people believe the key to financial stability is in their garage.

According to the 2021 census data, 55.1 per cent of Australian households own two or more vehicles, with some of them now leaving their second car behind, while others are going completely car-free.

One of those who have made the decision to sell their only vehicle is Milli Ogden, who, in addition to rising prices, is also saving for her wedding.

With inflation still rising, many are finding that selling their second vehicle can provide greater financial freedom by cutting back on day-to-day running costs such as maintenance, registration, insurance and fuel.

Car sales site Gumtree Cars has revealed what price Aussies can expect for their used cars, and how they can best take advantage of skyrocketing used vehicle prices.

The site has listed the most valuable branded models in each category for 2022, with the top sellers including: Audi RS7 ($104k), HSV GTSR ($184k), Mercedes G ($241k), RAM Ute ($121k), Volkswagen CC ($68k) and Range Rover Velar ($120k).

Gumtree found that newer cars have seen the biggest increase, with 2021 models up 11 percent in total over 2020 cars, which are up 7 percent from June 21 to June 22.

Hatchbacks rose a massive 40 percent, from an average of $21,499 to $30,000, but coupes more than doubled that rate, rising 96 percent from $36,650 to $72,000.

While Utes generally didn’t do too well — still rising 12 percent from $59,900 to $67,000 — some models rose spectacularly.

The 2021 Toyota Hilux saw its largest year-over-year increase from June 2021 to June 2022, rising 136 percent from $29,000 to $68,500.

The Toyota Landcruiser Prado 2021 rose 99 percent from $41,500 to $82,500 over the same period, while the The 2021 Toyota Rav4 rose 34 percent from $42,500 to $57,000.

An older car, the 2020 Nissan Navara, rose 32 percent from $42,500 in June 2021 to $56,000 in June 2022.

Making difficult decisions in difficult times Nearly 900,000 Australians now have multiple jobs to make ends meet. This is the highest figure since the Australian Bureau of Statistics began recording the matter in 1994. Many of them are now discovering that selling a car, which is often their most valuable asset, can be a huge step towards financial security during difficult times.

When selling your car makes financial sense

Milli Ogden, 34, moved to Surry Hills in inner-city Sydney in 2020 and struggled with parking nearby.

She often got parking tickets for not having a permit and having to move her car every few hours became a huge hassle.

Growing up in the countryside, she always felt that she needed a car, so she hesitated for a long time without a car.

But after going through the pandemic, she found her car would sit idle for days and got tired of having to cover all the operating expenses like green slips, pink slips, insurance and fuel when she wasn’t using it as much. .

A year ago, she noticed that the used car market was very strong, so she decided to take the plunge and put her car on Gumtree Cars and test it car-free for six months.

Twelve months later she is very happy with that decision and hasn’t bought a new car yet.

Ms Ogden said she’s really noticed the difference in how much more she’s been able to save by not having a car, which has helped her take a few vacations and save up for her wedding.

If she needs a car for longer trips or weekend getaways, she rents one.

Although she initially feared that she would feel a lack of freedom by not having a car, she said it didn’t work that way and that she can get around just fine using public transport or shared cars.

Why did Milli Ogden, 34, sell her car? What brand and year of car did you sell? My car was a 2006 Kia Rio and I sold it in March 2021 How much did you pay for it and how much did you get for it? This was the first (and only) car I’ve ever owned and I bought it for $17,600. I then listed it on Gumtree in February 2021 and sold it for $2,500 but received higher bids at the time due to demand. Was it new or used when you bought it? I bought my car brand new from my local dealer and sold it when my partner and I moved closer to town and didn’t really use it. Without a parking permit in the city and no access to off-street parking, the cost and time of moving it regularly every two hours or paying a parking fee simply didn’t add up. Millie Ogden (pictured right) and her fiancé (left) have been able to afford a foreign vacation to the Maldives since she sold her car Did selling it help you save for your wedding? The savings I’ve made since then on rego, car maintenance and service has boosted our wedding fund and allowed us to spend other things like an overseas vacation to the Maldives and buying our first dog. Have you found rideshares useful? It certainly has been – perhaps too convenient. By living close to the city, as well as the beaches and surrounding suburbs, I can now budget the money I would otherwise have spent on gas and parking to cover transportation costs. Have you rented a car a lot since you sold yours? I’ve owned a car since I could drive, so selling my first and only vehicle was a big decision. The ability to create a GoGet account has made customization much easier to catch up with family and friends, enjoy weekends away, or even have the added flexibility of a car to run errands. Do you use buses and trains? Fortunately, we live near a tram stop, so I can be in the city within fifteen minutes. We are also within walking distance of a major train station and buses are also close by. While it may not always be convenient for you to grab your car keys and jump into your own car, with a little planning I can get by quite easily and save money at the same time. Have you regretted since you sold your car? I’m genuinely amazed at how long I managed without a car and while I’ve sometimes missed my own set of wheels, seeing the savings in my bank account certainly helped me stay motivated and saving for my wedding.

Used cars have exploded in value during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a phenomenal 79 percent increase

Car sales site Gumtree Cars has revealed the price Aussies can expect for their used car, and how to best take advantage of skyrocketing used vehicle prices

Toyota Landcruisers are in high demand. The 2021 Toyota Landcruiser Prado rose 99 percent from $41,500 to $82,500