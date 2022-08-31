Second hand cars for sale in Australia sell for more than they did new

Years of waiting times have left desperate customers paying the price of a new car for 12-year-old used vehicles, while manufacturers struggle to find stock.

The used car industry has boomed, with some cars worth 60 percent more than three years ago thanks to Covid factory lockdowns and global computer chip shortages.

Australians with reliable small cars, solid four-wheel drive or fast V8s can sell their vehicles for tens of thousands more because customers don’t want to wait months for a brand new vehicle.

The 2010 Holden Commodore SSV is worth $30,500, about 60 percent more than it was worth in 2019

Other used cars sell for more than new vehicles, with some people choosing to spend the extra on an electric car they can now drive in hopes of saving money on fuel.

A 2010 Holden Commodore SSV with a six-litre V8 took first place for the largest average price increase, according to data provided by Carsales to Daily Mail Australia.

The car is now worth more than 60 percent more than it was in 2019, with sellers typically charging about $30,500 for the 12-year-old model.

Carsales editor-in-chief Mike Sinclair said the Commodores will gain collectible-style status in 2021 after brand owner General Motors halted production of Holden vehicles.

“It’s a car that nobody makes anymore,” he said.

“It’s fun to drive, and it has a V8 engine, so Aussies jump on it.”

The 2017 Toyota Corolla Ascent is worth about 40 percent more than 2019 at $23,500

The 23-year-old 1999 Toyota Landcruiser GXL is now worth $21,500, compared to just $13,500 in 2019.

A brand new Landcruiser GXL costs about $75,000, but customers will have to wait 280 days to drive their new car, 22 percent longer than three months ago.

Similarly, the 2008 Toyota Hilux SR is now worth 50 percent more than it was in 2019, with the pre-owned model now worth $22,500, compared to its new counterpart worth about $48,000 with a 150-day wait.

Director of Content at Drive James Ward said a key issue driving prices up is that Aussies don’t just want better cars. They want them now.

1999 Toyota Landcruiser GXLs saw the second-highest price jump between 2019 and 2022 with pre-owned vehicles selling for $21,500

“New car production has come to a halt and there is a huge backlog of orders,” he said.

“If it’s literally impossible to buy the new car you want, the power is in the hands of used car sellers.

“As soon as the state lines opened, people wanted to get out and have a vacation, so they switched to the good old road trip.

“For that they need an adventure-oriented vehicle with good towing capacity, they have a need and they want it now.”

Ward said the price of Hyundai i30s has also gone through the roof with models bought brand new in 2017 for $33,950 and now worth $31,950.

One odd turn in the market that Mr. Ward noted has been the dramatic shift in demand for electric vehicles, which has seen used Tesla Model 3s rise in price by $20,000.

People now pay $85,000 for used Model 3 cars while costing $65,500 to buy new.

“People are looking at the fuel price increase and instead of waiting 18 months for a new Tesla, they are choosing to spend an extra $20,000 now to buy one,” he said.

‘It’s crazy! You could use a sports car with a V8 engine and drive like crazy for 18 months and still not spend that much money on fuel.

‘You can never recoup the extra costs by saving on fuel.’

Director of Content at Drive James Ward said customers are choosing to spend an additional $20,000 now to buy pre-owned electric vehicles rather than waiting 18 months with high fuel prices

He said it was a similar story with the Toyota Landcruiser GX 70 Series, which is $73,000 new at dealerships but sells for $103,000 in used markets.

Other notable price increases in the Carsales data include the 2017 Ford Mustang GT, which is worth about $13,000 more than 2019 at $60,990 and the 2017 Toyota Corolla Ascent, which is worth $6,500 more at $23,500.

Sinclair said the long wait for new cars is due to a number of things, the most pressing of which is a global shortage of computer chips.

Toyota Landcruiser GX 70 Series sells for $103,000 in used markets, despite costing just $73,000 new at dealerships due to long waiting lists

“Chip shortages are an ongoing problem in the auto industry, partly because of the pandemic, but also because every car now uses more chips,” he said.

Heated seats need a computer, moving mirrors need a computer, every extra function in the car needs another computer.

“Now that chips are scarce, car manufacturers are just lining up.”

Mr Sinclair added that manufacturing companies are running with fewer staff and often at a slower pace due to international social distancing measures.

Used Tesla Model 3s reportedly sell for $20,000 more than new vehicles as customers like to skip long waiting lists

The chart above shows a range of median value of cars or how much they cost to buy new and what they are sold for on the used market

“Cars are made on production lines, so if you have to segregate people because of distance requirements, that staff can’t do as much at one station and fewer cars are made,” he said.

“Cars are no longer made in Australia, so we are subject to the vagaries of world rules.”

He added that more Australians have switched to public transport due to the pandemic.

“Through Covid, Australians decided they wanted to drive again,” he said.

“We add cars to the family fleet, not trade them in.

“When the supply of new cars dries up and there aren’t as many cars to go around, the used car market gets tighter.”