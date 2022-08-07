Second caravan of cargo ships sail from Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian and Turkish authorities, a second caravan of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural products departed from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea on Sunday. Meanwhile, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog expressed serious concern over the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya plant, as the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of frontline cities. Follow FRANCE 24’s live report on the crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

9:27 am: Russian-backed official in Kherson, Ukraine, dies after attack

An official of the Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson region has died after an assassination attempt, local Moscow-backed authorities said.

Vitaly Gura, the deputy head of the Kakhovka district, “died from his injuries,” local official Katerina Gubareva said on Telegram.

Gura was attacked at home on Saturday morning and was seriously injured by bullets, a source in the Russian-backed government told TASS news agency.

Kakhovka is located about 80 kilometers (50 mi) east of the city of Kherson.

Since the start of its military operation in Ukraine in February, several assassination attempts have been reported against officials in Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia.

8:20 am: UN nuclear watchdog warns of Zaporizhzhya factory

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency expressed serious concern over shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as the military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of frontline cities.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation,” the conflict has escalated into a war of attrition largely fought in eastern and southern Ukraine.

But the fighting for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in the south, captured by Russian forces in the opening stages of the war but still led by Ukrainian technicians, has raised the prospect of a bigger disaster.

“I am extremely concerned about yesterday’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, underscoring the very real risk of nuclear disaster,” IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

The@iaeaorgteam should go to Zaporizhzhya, just like we did to Chernobyl and southern Ukraine earlier this year. We can put together a safety, security and assurance mission and provide the vital assistance and impartial assessment needed. pic.twitter.com/yc4ZWyknJt — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 7, 2022



8:08 am: Cargo ships set sail from Ukraine: Turkish, Ukrainian officials

According to Ukrainian and Turkish officials, four ships carrying Ukrainian food departed from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea on Sunday.

The four bulk carriers were loaded with more than 160,000 tons of maize and other foodstuffs.

The resumption of grain exports is overseen by a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, which is home to Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel.

The UN and Turkey reached an agreement last month following UN warnings of possible famine outbreaks in parts of the world following a halt in grain shipments from Ukraine, which put stocks under pressure and prices skyrocketed. .

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)