Sebastien Haller will undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour

Sebastien Haller will undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor.

Borussia Dortmund, who signed the 28-year-old for £27 million from Ajax in July, confirmed on Saturday that the Ivory Coast international would be in treatment for several months, but emphasized the striker had a “very good chance” of recovery.

Haller was diagnosed with a testicular tumor earlier this month and underwent surgery a few days ago after complaining that he was not feeling well during training at his new club.

Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said: “Sebastien is now getting the best possible treatment.

“The chances of recovery are very good.

“We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him at this difficult time.”

Haller took to social media last week to tell fans he had completed the first step of his treatment.

He posted a picture of him smiling and said, ‘Hi everyone, I just wanted to let you know that step 1 is done!

“I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who have been exceptional for me.

“A big thank you also to all the nursing staff at the hospital for their support – kindness.”

The German giants signed the former West Ham striker to replace star man Erling Haaland, who completed his £51 million transfer to Manchester City in early July.

Dortmund has had a busy summer of transfer business, with the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Salih Ozcan, Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule.