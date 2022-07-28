Sebastian Vettel reveals he will RETIRE from Formula One at the end of the season 

Sebastian Vettel has announced that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will draw the curtain on a career that has seen four world championships and 53 wins.

Vettel, who started his F1 career in the middle of the 2007 season and enjoyed his best years at Red Bull, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver, who is 14th in the championship, said: “I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula 1 over the past 15 years – there are far too many to list and thank .

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me, and I thought about it for a long time.

‘At the end of the year I want to take some more time to think about what I will focus on in the coming period; it is very clear to me that as a father i want to spend more time with my family.

“But today isn’t about saying goodbye. Rather, it’s about thanking everyone – not least the fans, without whose passionate support Formula 1 could not exist.”

Vettel won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, before joining Ferrari two years later.

The German was hired to end Ferrari’s title drought, but failed – eventually being dropped by the Italian team at the end of 2019.

Vettel moved to the Aston Martin team for their return to the Formula 1 grid after decades of absence.

But the England-based team has struggled for results, with Vettel deciding to walk away rather than go on for another campaign.

He added: “For the past two years I have been an Aston Martin driver – and although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is put together that a team needs to to race. at the highest level for the coming years.

‘I really enjoyed working with such a great group of people.

“I hope the work I did last year and continue to do this year will help develop a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year.” can. with that goal in mind, as always doing my best in the last 10 races.”

Vettel will sign up for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November, which will mark his 300th race.

Lawrence Stroll – the Canadian fashion billionaire who owns Aston Martin – paid tribute to Vettel.

He said: “I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the amazing work he has done for Aston Martin over the past year and a half.

“We made it clear to him that we wanted him to stay with us next year, but in the end he did what he thinks is right for himself and his family, and of course we respect that.

“He has driven some fantastic races for us and behind the scenes his experience and expertise with our engineers has been invaluable.

“He is one of the all-time greats of Formula 1 and it was a privilege to have worked with him.

“He will continue to race for us through to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2022, which will be his 300th Grand Prix entry. We’ll give him a fantastic farewell.”

Vettel will sign up for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November, which will mark his 300th race.

Lawrence Stroll – the Canadian fashion billionaire who owns Aston Martin – paid tribute to Vettel.

He said: “I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the amazing work he has done for Aston Martin over the past year and a half.

“We made it clear to him that we wanted him to stay with us next year, but in the end he did what he thinks is right for himself and his family, and of course we respect that.

“He has driven some fantastic races for us and behind the scenes his experience and expertise with our engineers has been invaluable.

“He is one of the all-time greats of Formula 1 and it was a privilege to have worked with him.

“He will continue to race for us through to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2022, which will be his 300th Grand Prix entry. We’ll give him a fantastic farewell.”