Sebastian Vettel leaves the door open for future role in F1 as he prepares for retirement

Sebastian Vettel has refused to rule out a return to Formula 1 in the future.

Vettel, who won four consecutive world championships between 2010 and 2013, is set to retire at the end of the current campaign.

The 35-year-old is looking forward to spending more time with his family, but admitted his potential return to F1 depends on whether he is ‘bored’.

Sebastian Vettel has suggested he could be open to a return to Formula 1 in the future

There have been suggestions that Vettel could potentially take up a board-level position in F1.

As reported by The mirrorVettel said: ‘I don’t know at the moment – ​​I’m not considering anything because I’m going away.

‘Time will tell what will be something that can be done – whether there is an offer of that nature or not – and then I will see how I like [in] the moment. I’m quite happy to spend more time on other things and I’m looking forward to seeing the kids more and stuff like that. Then time will tell if I get bored within three months or three years!’

There have been suggestions that Vettel could take on a board-level role in the future

Vettel has previously stated that he felt ‘liberated’ after announcing his retirement.

He said: ‘I always tend to look forward to the next thing and I don’t spend a lot of time looking back, so it’s been less like people around me expected it to be,’ he said.

‘I received an overwhelming [amount of] congratulations and support after the announcement in Hungary. I have a hard time reflecting on all these years in a short amount of time, so maybe it will hit me at some point later. But I just enjoyed the break. The fact that the decision, or that I carried this decision with me for so long, it felt quite liberating’.

Vettel is currently 13th in the World Drivers’ Championship with 20 points so far

In his final season, Vettel is currently 13th in the World Drivers’ Championship after taking 20 points so far.

The next race takes place in Singapore next weekend.

Speaking earlier this month, Vettel insisted he was not forced into retirement and stressed it was his decision to quit.

‘No, I wasn’t fired. Many things led me to my decision. Environmental concerns are only one reason. Watching my children grow up is something else.’