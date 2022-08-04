Sebastian Stan gets THROWN TO THE GROUND in scene for movie A Different Man

Sebastian Stan played a heartbreaking scene for his upcoming movie A Different Man in New York City this week.

The 39-year-old heartthrob plays a man with the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis, which results in tumors on the patient’s nerves.

In the scene he shot this week, Sebastian’s character is thrown to the ground by a vicious villain who then pulls out his phone and takes a picture.

Over the course of the film, the character reportedly underwent reconstructive surgery to reverse the disfiguring effect his condition had on his face.

The scene being filmed this week apparently takes place after surgery, as Sebastian’s normal face was in full view, not obscured by makeup or prosthetics.

Sebastian caught a glimpse of his knee, clutching his briefcase as he slumped on the sidewalk.

His suit that day included a floral top over black trousers, plus an attractive brown leather jacket to match his shoes.

During the film, Sebastian’s character supposedly becomes the subject of a play after undergoing the facial surgery.

He would then develop a fixation on the actor portraying him on stage, according to a report in the Independent.

In other scenes, Sebastian is depicted with his face covered in heavy prosthetics showing the severe effects of neurofibromatosis on his character.

He posted on Instagram, revealing that his character’s pre-operative face was the work of makeup artist Mike Marino.

Movie fans could get a glimpse of Mike’s recent work in lead character The Batman, where he was responsible for Colin Farrell’s appearance as the penguin.

A Different Man is written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, who has previously worked with actor Adam Pearson, who himself suffers from neurofibromatosis type one.

The filmmaker has a closed Instagram page whose bio jokes: “It would mean a lot to me to accept your friend request and then introduce yourself to Sebastian.”

Adam can also be seen in A Different Man, possibly as the actor who portrays Sebastian’s character in the play.

The cast includes Renate Reinsve, who achieved international fame last year in the Norwegian film The Worst Person In The World.

Breathtaking: In other scenes, Sebastian is depicted with his face covered in heavy prosthetics showing the severe effects of neurofibromatosis on his character