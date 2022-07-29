Inamorata CEO Emily Ratajkowski’s “philandering” husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was spotted in New York City on Wednesday with their beloved dog Colombo, wearing the “cone of shame,” aka protective E-collar.

Perhaps it’s a sign that the 35-year-old Chillin Island producer was given custody of the three-year-old Husky-German Shepherd mix he adopted in 2019 with the 31-year-old DNA model.

It was Sebastian’s first public sighting since Page six and People both reported that Emily had decided to end their four-year marriage earlier this month because he was a “series cheater.”

‘Cone of shame’: Inamorata CEO Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘philandering’ husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was spotted in New York City on Wednesday with their beloved dog Colombo, who was wearing a protective E-collar

Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski – who share 16-month-old son Sylvester Apollo – have not confirmed the breakup or filed papers to legally separate, but they were last pictured together in Italy on June 19.

In May, the couple put their 1,952-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom Echo Park home on the market for $2,195 million — four years after buying it for $2 million, according to The earth.

The London-born SoCal native surprised her fans by announcing that she married the two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee in a New York City courthouse on February 23, 2018, after just a few weeks of dating.

Eyebrows raised since Emily was alone ended up her three-year, live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid two months earlier in December 2017.

50/50 split? Perhaps it’s a sign that the 35-year-old Chillin Island producer got custody of the three-year-old Husky-German Shepherd mix he adopted in 2019 with the 31-year-old DNA model

Solo mission: It was Sebastian’s first public sighting since Page Six and People both reported that Emily decided to end their four-year marriage earlier this month because he was a “serious cheater.”

May 14 family portrait: Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski — who share 16-month-old son Sylvester Apollo — haven’t confirmed the breakup or filed papers to legally break up, but they were last photographed together while vacationing in Italy on June 19

‘I Got Married Today’: The London-born SoCal native surprised her fans by announcing that she married the two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee at a New York City courthouse on February 23, 2018 after just a few weeks of dating

On the rebound: Eyebrows raised as Emily ended her three-year live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid (R, pictured in 2017) just two months earlier in December 2017

Sebastian executive produced Halina Reijn’s black comedy slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, which hits US theaters August 5 and UK theaters September 9.

The acclaimed A24 film starring Pete Davidson, Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott.

Bear-McClard also produced Owen Kline’s directorial debut Funny Pages, which will hit limited US theaters on August 26.

A24’s indie film is described as a coming-of-age comedy about a “teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.”

Pete Davidson stars: Sebastian executive produced Halina Reijn’s black comedy slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, which hits US theaters August 5 and UK theaters September 9.

Coming-of-age comedy: Bear-McClard also produced Owen Kline’s directorial debut Funny Pages, which hits limited US theaters August 26.