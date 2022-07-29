Sebastian Bear-McClard spotted in NYC with dog Columbo after alleged split from Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian Bear-McClard spotted in NYC with their dog Columbo after alleged split
Inamorata CEO Emily Ratajkowski’s “philandering” husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was spotted in New York City on Wednesday with their beloved dog Colombo, wearing the “cone of shame,” aka protective E-collar.
Perhaps it’s a sign that the 35-year-old Chillin Island producer was given custody of the three-year-old Husky-German Shepherd mix he adopted in 2019 with the 31-year-old DNA model.
It was Sebastian’s first public sighting since Page six and People both reported that Emily had decided to end their four-year marriage earlier this month because he was a “series cheater.”
Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski – who share 16-month-old son Sylvester Apollo – have not confirmed the breakup or filed papers to legally separate, but they were last pictured together in Italy on June 19.
In May, the couple put their 1,952-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom Echo Park home on the market for $2,195 million — four years after buying it for $2 million, according to The earth.
The London-born SoCal native surprised her fans by announcing that she married the two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee in a New York City courthouse on February 23, 2018, after just a few weeks of dating.
Eyebrows raised since Emily was alone ended up her three-year, live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid two months earlier in December 2017.
Sebastian executive produced Halina Reijn’s black comedy slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, which hits US theaters August 5 and UK theaters September 9.
The acclaimed A24 film starring Pete Davidson, Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott.
Bear-McClard also produced Owen Kline’s directorial debut Funny Pages, which will hit limited US theaters on August 26.
A24’s indie film is described as a coming-of-age comedy about a “teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.”
Emily and Sebastian’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline
February 13, 2018: Emily and Sebastian make their first public appearance as a couple after years of being in the same group of friends.
February 23, 2018: Just two weeks later, they tied the knot in a civil ceremony.
March 2018: The two enjoy a delayed honeymoon in Canyon Point, Utah.
April 2018: Emily shares their story about their marriage proposal, revealing that he proposed at Minetta Tavern and made a ring out of their bill’s paperclip.
February 2019: The model pays tribute to their one-year anniversary by showing off her real two-stone engagement ring and wedding band.
March 2019: Sebastian becomes embroiled in a real estate scandal in which his landlord claims he owes $120,000 in rent and Emily comes to his rescue.
May 2019: The two become dog parents to an adorable Husky German Shepherd named Colombo.
October 2020: Emily reveals that she and Sebastian are expecting their first child together.
March 2021: Emily gives birth to their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.
May 2022: The two attend the star-studded wedding of Entourage muse Ari Emanuel and designer Sarah Staudinger together.
June 2022: The last time Emily and Sebastian sunbathe together on the beach in Porto Ercole, Italy.