Seattle Seahawks release Chris Carson, with the running back expected to retire at 27

The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson on Tuesday with a failed physical designation, potentially ending his career due to a neck injury.

Carson’s future has been in doubt throughout the offseason after he was injured in week 4 last year and ended up undergoing neck surgery. Seattle coach Pete Carroll warned that Carson may not be able to return, and Tuesday’s move made the situation final.

Tuesday was the reporting day for the Seahawks, with their first on-field training scheduled for Wednesday.

“Since the first time I saw Chris on film, I loved his style, and I was excited when we got to catch him when we did,” Carroll told the Seahawks website on Tuesday. “To see him grow and become such an important part of our program with such great style and all that, it was a thrill to watch. We will miss him and everything he brought to our program.’

Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 who quickly developed into one of Carroll’s favorite players. Carson’s reckless, punishing running style was similar to that of former Seattle star Marshawn Lynch and yielded a lot of success, while also taking a physical toll.

Carson only played more than 12 games twice in his five seasons. Carson’s best season was 2019, when he rushed 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

During the mini camp in June, Carroll said that after surgery, Carson still did not have full range of motion in his neck. Seattle was prepared for the chance that Carson might not be able to return after drafting running back Ken Walker III and re-signing Rashaal Penny in the off-season.

“He’s been an incredible pro, a man who brings an amazing energy to him. His running style is what we’ve always wanted here in Seattle. He’s the type of runner the whole team feeds on.

“The type of player that gets defensive players off the bench to see him run – they can feel his energy. He’s the type of runner whose style affects the whole team, not just attack,” said Seattle general manager John Schneider. ‘It’s a big disappointment. We did it as long as possible with him, he saw a number of specialists, but unfortunately he couldn’t stand us physically.’

Carson’s situation mirrored two previous Seahawks highlights whose careers were cut short due to neck injuries. Both defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor suffered neck injuries in the 2017 season, which caused both of them to get out of the game.

Seattle also released reserve linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven with a failed physical designation. Burr-Kirven would return to the injured reserve for Seattle if he knew waivers. The Seahawks also placed four players on the physically unable to perform list: CB Tre Brown, LB Jon Rhattigan, OL Liam Ryan and LB Tyreke Smith.

Brown and Rhattigan are still recovering from knee injuries they sustained last season.