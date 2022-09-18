Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett catches former teammate Russell Wilson using old signals

The Seattle Seahawks were ready for Russell Wilson and then defeated the much loved Denver Broncos and they may have Tyler Lockett to thank for it.

Wilson’s former teammate was seen tipping Seahawks defenders about what the Broncos man was up to based on hand gestures he used.

It seems that old habits are hard to die out with Wilson, as Lockett was able to pick up on plenty of cues.

Seattle recipient Tyler Lockett used his long-standing relationship with Russell Wilson to his advantage

“If you see this, you can do it,” Lockett said, gesturing to Tariq Woolen, Seahawks security, through the Seattle Seahawks.

It didn’t stop there as Lockett yelled at other teammates, ‘He’s going to try! He’s making an effort!’

Speaking to fellow receiver DK Metcalf, Lockett reiterated his confidence in what Wilson was up to.

“They have the same stuff. I literally said it,’ he said.

Wilson and Lockett got to know each other again after their first ever match as opponents in the league

After the Seahawks’ dramatic 17-16 win over Denver, Lockett made sure some of his opponents knew he was aware of their secret gestures.

“Change those signals,” Lockett said with a winning smile.

Lockett and the current Broncos signal caller were teammates from 2015-2021 before Wilson was traded to Denver this offseason.

Seattle flies to San Francisco on Sunday for an NFC West clash, while the Broncos host Houston in Wilson’s first game at Mile High in Denver Orange.