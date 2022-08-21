Seattle firefighters ‘are being assaulted’ and demand city take action after more than 40 incidents

Seattle firefighters have demanded the city take action after they were… subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the past four months – a series of attacks largely carried out by the city’s homeless population.

The attacks, which began in May according to the city’s fire brigade, have repeatedly targeted protectors in rampant down-and-outs, often while responding to fires that had started in the city’s growing number of homeless camps.

One such incident, which happened last month, saw a firefighter pelted with a stone while trying to put out a fire that had started from a campfire.

Another altercation, in June, saw firefighters chased by a homeless person with a knife as they responded to a medical call at one such camp.

The string of incidents — of which there have been more than 40, union officials wrote in several letters to Seattle City Council complaining about the attacks — has left firefighters concerned for their safety, as well as the impact the unrest could have on the rest of the world. the community.

It comes as the city’s mayor was forced on Friday to implement an emergency plan to clear the growing number of encampments in the famously awake city..

Kenny Stuart, president of IAAF Local 27, expressed the union’s concerns in a July 26 letter to Seattle City Council, explaining how the attacks have scared his fellow firefighters from doing their duty.

“Seattle’s firefighters are not trained or authorized to fight violent individuals, and it is not conducive to our mission,” Stuart, who has served as a Seattle firefighter since 1996, wrote in a July 26 letter sent by a local radio station. had been obtained.

“This danger, this violence,” Stuart continued, “must be proactively mitigated through policies and actions of our elected officials, law enforcement officers and leaders within the Seattle Fire Department.”

Stuart went on to mention the dangers his fellow firefighters face by recounting several of the brutal attacks that took place when officials responded to a call emanating from a homeless camp.

In one case in July, crews came to a camp to extinguish flames started by residents, who threatened first responders with weapons, including a steel reinforcement club.

Stuart wrote that in the incident, a female firefighter was kicked in her genitals by one of the perpetrators and beaten in separate attacks by other homeless citizens.

In another incident on July 18, Stuart describes how a firefighter responding to another campfire was struck by a large rock while extinguishing the blaze, thrown by an unlucky resident of the camp.

Another attack on June 3, Stuart wrote, saw a firefighter chased by a mentally disturbed homeless patient they’d treated after a medical call, who wielded a knife and attempted to stab the first responders.

As the firefighters retreated to their truck, the homeless perpetrator climbed on top of the motorcycle while officers hid inside, before finally being detained.

In all three cases, the attackers were arrested, Stuart wrote in the letter – before revealing that they have all since been allowed back into the community.

Regarding the increase in attacks on members of SFD, the most recent of which occurred on Thursday, Stuart urged city officials to address the attacks.

“This is a troubling trend and we are bringing it to the attention of all our elected leaders so it can be addressed before a tragedy strikes our city with an attack on officials.”

The city has yet to fully address the burgeoning amount of camps sprouting over the famed Awakened City, of which there are over 800.

Earlier this month, the city appeared to hear Stuart’s call for help, with new mayor Bruce Harrell making a statement in support of the firefighters, saying the city would work with the union to ensure the safety of the firefighters.

“I applaud their continued commitment to our collective safety and am committed to working with the Council, SFD and IAFF27 to ensure they are safe at work and across the city.”

Harrell’s claim comes because he has made it a point to deal with the growing number of camps sprouting in the famed Awakened City after he inherited the crisis when he was voted into office in January.

Seattle has since spent $173 million on the 2022 homeless crisis. That’s a 125 percent increase from 2018 when $77 million was budgeted for the issue, according to city data.

This year’s budget, commissioned by Harrell, included a $9.8 million spending package earmarked for the removal of the encampments, which are often centered around RVs and house dozens of homeless residents.

The city has recorded a record number of fires in encampments. 608 were registered in the first four months of 2022 – a number that eventually swelled to 855 fires by June 30

However, despite the city’s best efforts, the number of camps has continued to increase, officials say. from 763 in May to 814 counted in June.

The city, meanwhile, claims that current figures are not indicative of an increase in the number of homeless people in the city, but rather provide a more accurate estimate of the number of encampments that have popped up throughout Seattle, where the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,334.

“The changes for these data points are the result of a combination of changes in data collection, increased awareness of sites not previously identified, reductions due to site closures and referrals to shelter, and new sites identified because our data collection processes have been refined,” Harrell’s office said in a statement earlier this month.

That said, the city has recorded a record number of camp fires. 608 were registered in the first four months of 2022 – a number that eventually swelled to 855 fires by June 30.

Currently, the city reports an average of five fires a day from the ecamps, officials say.

Reports of shootings and gunshots near known encampments are also rife, with officials reporting an average of 3 cases per week – down from 3.5 per week earlier in the year. Through June 30, 71 shots were fired near encampments.

Mayor Harrell’s office has said of the number of shootings and gunshots that “encampments are still disproportionately represented in public safety emergencies in the city.” [and] Safety and health emergencies in camps continue to put additional strain on an already stretched system of public safety.”

Lisa Herbold, a Seattle city councilor and chair of the Public Safety & Human Services Committee, also responded earlier this month to IAFF 27’s plea to help protect firefighters from the hazards associated with these locations, and expressed concern for first responders. .

“I unequivocally condemn acts of violence and I support the safety of everyone in public service, especially self-endangering first responders, both at SPD and SFD,” she wrote in an email to the union.

It is not immediately clear what further action the city is taking to stop the crimes being committed in the encampments.

The city has seen its homeless population grow in recent years – with the rapidly burgeoning encampments a product of the severe housing crisis the city is currently experiencing, fueled by skyrocketing rents and a rising poverty line.