Seattle CEO who cut his $1M salary to $70k quit after he was accused of RAPE

Seattle CEO Dan Price has been accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend, who claims he assaulted her while she was trying to sleep on a luxury getaway.

Price made international headlines after lowering his own salary from $1 million to $70k while raising the minimum wage at Gravity Payments.

The tech CEO said the money would allow him to raise the Gravity Payments minimum wage to $70,000, from $48,000, within three years.

He resigned from his company after reports that he had violently kissed a woman26 and grabbed her by the throat after she rejected his advances.

However, reports on Thursday, August 18, state that he was stepping down from office after being contacted about a rape allegation.

Kacie Margis, a model and artist, told the New York Times that her former partner Price attacked her while traveling together to Palm Springs, California, last year.

The 27-year-old says they dated about three months before the trip, with Price allegedly kicking Margis out of their hotel room for hours so he could take a phone call.

She was wearing only a bikini and cover-up at the time, and the former CEO became angry when she turned down his attempt to kiss her.

Margis told the New York Times that Price reportedly said it was “so hard to be in the world with him because of his intelligence.”

The model returned to the hotel room after their argument and took an edible cannabis before Price asked her for sex and she refused.

She told police that as she fell asleep, she felt Price penetrate her even after saying no, and feared “he would kill her if she tried to stop him.”

Margis said she asked Price ‘did you just rape me?’ before the multimillionaire denied the claim that he had assaulted her.

Police in Palm Springs are now recommending that Price be charged with raping a drugged victim, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Price, 35, began dating Margis after he messaged her on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2020, but the model didn’t reply until the following year.

After the attack, Margis texted a friend that she was “shaking” and “barely talking,” adding that Price had “looked her dead and said what I know happened didn’t happen.”

She only came across Price after seeing his social media posts advocating for workers’ rights and corporate social responsibility.

Price and Gravity Payments did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The former CEO alluded to the allegations against him in his resignation statement and is now facing multiple allegations of misconduct.

He said: “My number 1 priority is that our employees work for the best company in the world, but my presence here has become a distraction.

“I also have to relinquish these duties to focus full-time on fighting false accusations leveled against me. I’m going nowhere.’

Four other women spoke to the New York Times about their own allegations of misconduct against Price.

Seattle-based fitness trainer Serena Jowers claims Price started watching porn during their third date and pressured her to have sex.

Jowers and the three other women all claimed that the former CEO filmed them without their permission.

A woman, identified only as a former partner of Price, claims he had sex with her several times in the middle of the night without her consent.

Price was charged earlier this year with assault and reckless driving after allegedly trying to kiss a woman after a business meeting.

He then grabbed her by the throat as she blocked his advances, before performing “doughnuts” in his Tesla while she was still in the car.

Price pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and denied wrongdoing.

In 2015, Price’s ex-wife Kristie Colon gave a speech in which she claimed he had physically assaulted her.