Seattle CEO Dan Price’s ex-wife says he strangled and punched her

The ex-wife of Seattle CEO Dan Price today accused him of beating and strangling her during their seven-year marriage, days after he was accused of rape by a model.

Price was once hailed as the most beloved CEO ever after cutting $1 million of his own salary at Gravity Payments to raise his staff’s minimum salary to $70,000.

His clean image was tarnished last week when he was accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend Kacie Margis. Price is now under investigation by the Palm Springs police.

On Monday morning, his ex-wife Kristie Colon appeared on Good Morning America to describe how he “terrified her” during their marriage.

“He threw me to the ground, he hit me, he got on top of me, he strangled me, all those things.

“It was always extremely less stressful for me when there were others, because I knew he wouldn’t be as brutal to me as he was private.

“People were terrified of what Dan might do…it’s hard to compete against a well-composed character,” she said.

Price, 35, denies ever coercing or harming a woman.

He quit his role at Gravity Payments last week after another woman accused him of forcing himself on her.

Margis told the New York Times that Price reportedly said it was “so hard to be in the world with him because of his intelligence.”

The model returned to the hotel room after their argument and took an edible cannabis before Price asked her for sex and she refused.

She told police that when she fell asleep, she felt Price penetrate her even after saying no, and feared “he would kill her if she tried to stop him.”

Margis said she asked Price ‘did you just rape me?’ before the multimillionaire denied the claim that he had assaulted her.

Police in Palm Springs are now recommending that Price be charged with raping a drugged victim, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Price, 35, began dating Margis after he messaged her on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2020, but the model didn’t reply until the following year.

After the attack, Margis texted a friend that she was “shaking” and “barely talking,” adding that Price had “looked her dead and said what I know happened didn’t happen.”

She only came across Price after seeing his social media posts advocating for workers’ rights and corporate social responsibility.

Price and Gravity Payments did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The former CEO alluded to the allegations against him in his resignation statement and is now facing multiple allegations of misconduct.

He said: “My number 1 priority is that our employees work for the best company in the world, but my presence here has become a distraction.

“I also have to relinquish these duties to focus full-time on fighting false accusations leveled against me. I’m going nowhere.’

Four other women spoke to the New York Times about their own allegations of misconduct against Price.

Seattle-based fitness trainer Serena Jowers claims Price started watching porn during their third date and pressured her to have sex.

Jowers and the three other women all claimed that the former CEO filmed them without their permission.

A woman, identified only as a former partner of Price, claims he had sex with her several times in the middle of the night without her consent.

Price was charged earlier this year with assault and reckless driving after allegedly trying to kiss a woman after a business meeting.

He then grabbed her by the throat as she blocked his advances, before performing “doughnuts” in his Tesla while she was still in the car.

Price pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and denied wrongdoing.