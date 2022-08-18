Seattle CEO announces he is stepping down after being charged with misdemeanor assault

A Seattle CEO who was once praised for cutting his salary to raise wages for all of his employees has resigned amid felony and reckless driving.

Dan Price, 38, announced Wednesday that he is resigning from Gravity Payments, the credit card processing company he founded in 2004 at the age of 19.

“My number 1 priority is that our employees work for the best company in the world, but my presence here has become a distraction,” he wrote in an email to employees, which he shared on Twitter.

“I also need to relinquish these duties to focus full-time on fighting false allegations made against me,” Price added, noting, “I’m not going anywhere.”

The CEO is accused of forcing a woman to kiss him after a business dinner in January.

The allegations follow similar complaints from his ex-wife who said in a TED Talk that he would waterboard her.

Price pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and the case is now pending.

He will be replaced in his position by former COO Tammi Kroll (pictured)

Court documents obtained by the Seattle Times says the 26-year-old woman called Seattle police on Jan. 24 and said she had met Price four days earlier at a Capitol Hill restaurant.

The two had communicated on Instagram about work and the woman said she had contacted Price to discuss “professional matters”.

But prosecutors in Seattle say Price cornered the woman in his Tesla after dinner, tried to kiss her and then grabbed her by the throat when she refused.

The woman claims that Price then drove her to a parking lot in North Seattle, where he then drove “donuts” in the car with her.

Company executives now say they thought it would be in Price’s best interest to step down amid the allegations.

‘The company supports’ [Price’s] decides to step aside,” COO Tammi Kroll said in a statement. Now ready to take over the company, she says, “I’m grateful to lead Gravity through this new chapter.”

Prize First Founded Gravity Payments in 2004, with seed money from his older brother Lucas to build the startup in his dorm room at Seattle Pacific University.

He has said he got the idea for the credit card processing company when he played in a rock band at a coffee shop in his hometown outside of Boise, Idaho, where the coffee shop owner often complained about how much she had to pay for credit card processing fees.

Over the years, Price made a name for himself in the Seattle business world, and in April 2015 he made national headlines when he announced his salary cut from approximately $1 million to $70,000.

He said he would then use the company’s profits to ensure that each employee would earn at least that much within three years.

That amounted to a 46 percent jump from Gravity Payment’s then-average annual salary of $48,000.

About 70 employees received pay increases as a result, of which 30 doubled their salary, CBS News reports.

Price said in follow-up interviews that he got the idea after reading a study that found extra income improved the happiness of people earning less than $75,000 a year.

‘It’s not about making money; it’s about making a difference,” he told the TODAY Show in one of his many interviews after the big announcement.

He also told ABC news that he didn’t need the extra money and said, “I’m a big believer in less: the more you have, the more complicated your life sometimes gets.”

The company now pays a minimum wage of $80,000 to all employees, and executives announced earlier this year that they would give employees a $10,000 raise.

As a result, Gravity Payments now receives more than 300 applications per job opening, the Seattle Times reports, and Price has boasted that he has never had to lay off an employee.

Meanwhile, the company serves more than 13,000 merchants, helping them avoid fees and simplifying credit card processing at the point of sale. It also helps them with mobile and ecommerce payments, according to the Seattle Times.

It markets itself as a service for “the little girl or boy who believes in the American Dream and is willing to work to chase it.”

But behind the scenes, Price has faced some backlash over the years.

About two weeks after announcing that he would be giving all his employees raises, he was even sued by his brother Lucas, who at the time owned a 30 percent stake in the company.

Lucas had alleged that his brother overpaid himself and mismanaged the company, while Price insinuated that Lucas was upset about his announcement.

But according to BloombergPrice’s salary was atypical for a company of its size, as it has to pass most of its revenue on to credit card networks and publishers.

At comparable companies, Bloomberg reports, executives were earning about $400,000 a year — not close to the $1.1 million that price raked in.

Still, Bloomberg reports, Price could afford a $900,000 home with a pool in Seattle, a rarity for the area.

Lawyers representing Lucas told Bloomberg that he had overpaid himself for years, saying the lawsuit was the culmination of “years” of efforts to resolve Lucas’s concerns.

They said they filed the lawsuit before Price announced he was cutting his salary.

Still, a King County judge ultimately ruled that Price had not violated Lucas’ rights as a minority shareholder.

His ex-wife Kristie Colon accused him of waterboarding her while they were together

And months after Price’s big announcement, Price was accused of abusing his ex-wife Kristie Lewellyn, who by then had changed her name to Kristie Colon.

The two married in 2005, a year before Price bought out his brother to become CEO of the company.

On October 28, 2015, Kristie gave a TEDx Talk at the University of Kentucky, where she talked about the power of writing to overcome trauma.

Bloomberg reports that she read from a journal she wrote about her then-husband in May 2006, without mentioning Price.

She read, “He got mad at me for ignoring him and grabbed me and shook me again. He also threw me to the ground and sat on top of me.

“He started punching me in the stomach and punching me in the face. I was shaking so bad.’

Later in the TEDx Talk, she shared how she once locked herself in a car “afraid that he’d knock me down again or waterboard me in our upstairs bathroom, like he’d done before.”

In the aftermath, Price told Bloomberg, “The events you described never happened.”

Yet last summer, the Seattle Times reports, flyers were spotted around the Gravity Payments headquarters that read, “Were you abused by Dan Price?

“We hear you. We believe you. We support you.’