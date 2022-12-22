Season 6 of 'CDPHP Cycle!' results in 80k rides

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – At the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) board meeting on Wednesday, executives announced that “CDPHP Cycle!” has concluded season six with another year of record-breaking ridership. The season saw 80,311 rides and over 28,600 members in 2022.

“We are extremely excited to see record-breaking ridership on CDPHP Cycle! as we continue to grow the program,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “It reinforces the need and need for more mobility options in the Capital Region. We want to thank our riders, partners and the community for their continued support in making CDPHP Cycle! a huge success. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in the spring of 2023 and to introduce electric bicycles.”

“This program is a true testament to the need for a healthier, more sustainable mode of transportation for residents and visitors to the area,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “I am extremely proud of the partnership CDPHP has built with CDTA and look forward to an even more exciting Season 7!”

New technology and expansion into new areas contributed to the record-breaking number of passengers. The addition of new controllers with faster technology to the entire fleet of bikes made the rental process more efficient for CDPHP Cycle! members. The program also expanded to Menands and Watervliet, where more than 1,200 rides were made this season.

The largest increase in passenger numbers this year came from Schenectady. The city went from 2,800 rides in 2021 to more than 6,00 rides this year. In all, the program saw 128,600 miles driven, 5.1 million calories burned, 113,400 pounds of carbon reduced and an estimated $74,600 saved.

CDPHP cycle! will return in spring 2023, with the introduction of electric bikes, new technology and more locations, a spokesperson for the bike-sharing service said. It was also announced at Wednesday’s meeting that CDTA will be moving to a new supplier who will manage the CDPHP cycle! fleet and daily operational services. Drop Mobility and Shared Mobility, Inc. have been given a three-year contract. A list of rack locations, rental pricing details, and more are available on the CDPHP cycle! website.