Search warrant laws and lists provide clues for investigation into Trump documents

The list of items whose warrants authorized the FBI to seize captured this nuance. It said agents could take “documents with classification markings” along with everything else in the boxes or containers where they found such files, as well as any information “related to the retrieval, storage or transmission of national defense information or classified material.” .”

The administration did not say what specific documents the investigators believed Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, nor what they found there. The inventory of items was sketchy, including multiple mentions of, say, “various top secret documents.”

But calling “retrieve, store or transmit” classified information in the warrant offered a possible clue to at least one category of the files the FBI may have been looking for. One possible interpretation of that phrase is that it hinted at encrypted communications, hacking or surveillance capabilities.

The other two laws invoked in the arrest warrant have nothing to do with national security.

The second, Section 1519is an impediment law that is part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Acta wide range of reforms passed by Congress in 2002 following financial scandals at companies such as Enron, Arthur Andersen and WorldCom.

Section 1519 establishes a penalty of up to 20 years in prison per offense for destroying or concealing documents or records “with the intent to impede, impede, or influence the investigation or good administration of any matter” within the jurisdiction of federal departments or agencies.

The order does not specify whether that obstruction attempt is a reference to the government’s efforts to recover all publicly owned documents to be given to the National Archives and Records Administration, or anything of the kind.