Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — An army of 42,000 utilities have restored electricity to more than 2.5 million Florida businesses and homes since Hurricane Ian’s attack, and Brenda Palmer’s place is one of them. According to the government census, she and her husband Ralph are part of a success story.

But turning on the lights in a wrecked mobile home that’s probably beyond repair and smells of dried river mud and mold isn’t much comfort to people who’ve lost a lifetime of work in a few hours of wind, rain and rising seawater. As she flipped through the sodden old photos of her kids in the shady ruins of her carport, Palmer couldn’t help but cry.

“Everyone says, ‘You can’t save everything, Mom,'” she said. ‘You know, it’s my life. It’s my life. It’s gone.”

With the major casualty search over and much of Florida’s southwest coast settling for the long struggle to recover from the first direct hit of a major Hurricane in a century, the residents will brace themselves for what will be months, if not years, of work. Mourning lost heirlooms will be difficult; so are arguments with insurance companies and decisions about what to do next.

Around the corner from the Palmers at Coach Light Manor, a retired community of 179 mobile homes that was inundated by two creeks and a canal, Susan Colby found somewhere between the first time she saw her soggy home after Ian and Sunday, when she picked through the remains.

“I’m 86 years old and I’m homeless,” she said. “It’s just crazy. I mean, never in my life have I dreamed that I wouldn’t have a house. But it’s gone.”

Officials have blamed more than 100 deaths, most in southwest Florida Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 249 km/h. It was the third deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century, after Hurricane Katrina, which killed about 1,400 people, and Hurricane Sandy, which killed 233, despite weakening to a tropical storm.

While Governor Ron DeSantis has lavishly praised his administration for the early stages of the recovery, including turning running water and lights back on and building a temporary bridge to Pine Island, much more remains to be done. There are still mountains of rubble to clear; it’s hard to find a road that isn’t lined with soggy carpet, ruined furniture, moldy mattresses, and pieces of house.

On the road to Estero Island, where Fort Myers Beach has suffered the most damage, workers use heavy machinery with huge grapples to extract debris from swampy areas and dump it into trucks. Boats of all shapes and sizes, from dinghies to huge shrimpers and charter fishing vessels, block roads and sit atop buildings.

DeSantis said at least part of the roadmap for the coming months in southwest Florida could come from the Florida Panhandle, where Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out Mexico Beach and a lot of Panama City in 2018. Panama City leaders will be called in to advise on the cleanup, DeSantis told a news conference over the weekend.

“They’re going to get to the scene, they’re going to inspect, and then they’re going to give some advice to the local officials here in Lee County, Fort Myers Beach and other places,” DeSantis said. “You can do whatever you want, you don’t have to follow their advice. But I tell you it was a big, big effort.”

In a region full of retirees, many of whom have moved south to escape the cold of northern winters, Luther Marth worries that it may be harder for some to recover from the psychological effects of Ian beyond physical destruction. Two men in their 70s have already taken their own lives after seeing the devastation, officials said.

Fort Myers was pushed aside by Hurricane Irma in 2017, but Marth said the storm was nothing like Ian at all, and the emotional toll will be greater, especially for older people.

“I am 88 years old. People my age are struggling,” said Marth, who counts himself and his wife Jacqueline among the lucky ones, despite losing a car and thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear, tools and more when their garage was filled with more than 1.52 meters of water. .

“If you’re wiped out financially, you don’t want to start over, you don’t have the will to start over,” Marth said. “So those are the people my heart breaks for.”

